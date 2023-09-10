An Ester man was charged with robbery Friday after reportedly stealing a dump truck from a gas station store.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, Christopher Erik Greenwood, 34, was charged with robbery and vehicle theft after taking a dump truck from the gas pumps at Justa Store on Chena Pump Road Thursday afternoon.

