An Ester man was charged with robbery Friday after reportedly stealing a dump truck from a gas station store.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District, Christopher Erik Greenwood, 34, was charged with robbery and vehicle theft after taking a dump truck from the gas pumps at Justa Store on Chena Pump Road Thursday afternoon.
A woman told Alaska State Troopers that a man called “Smoke” drove her, Greenwood, and a woman called “Aries” to Justa Store. The complaint stated that Greenwood was in the car at Justa Store when he got out of the car, got into a dump truck that was parked at the gas pumps, and drove away.
The dump truck owner said that he parked his dump truck by the gas pumps at the store and went inside to buy a drink. He was walking out of the store when he saw his dump truck being driven away, the complaint stated. He chased the truck, opened the door to the cab while the truck was still in motion, and pulled himself inside where he confronted Greenwood. Greenwood reportedly said that he had always wanted to drive a dump truck, the complaint stated. He said that driving the dump was “so fun” and “I’m gonna keep going,” the complaint stated. Greenwood also took the mans phone. The man attempted to stop the truck by reaching across Greenwood to pull the brake lever. As he did this, Greenwood would push and elbow the man.
Greenwood stopped the truck using the foot brake, and the man reached across Greenwood and pulled the brake lever. He tried to grab his phone off the passenger seat when Greenwood began pushing him and grabbed the phone. Greenwood ran back to the gas pumps and got into the car he arrived in.
The woman who had arrived at the store with Greenwood said she went inside Justa Store to buy fuel and as she left her car was driven away. She got a ride from another person at the store and started driving towards Goldhill Road, where she believed her car would be at Greenwood’s home. While driving towards Goldhill Road, she saw her car abandoned on Parks Highway near the Water Wagon Pumps.
Greenwood denied his involvement in the incident. He was charged with felony second-degree robbery, felony first-degree vehicle theft, misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, and misdemeanor fourth-degree theft.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.