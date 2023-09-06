An Ester man was arrested Tuesday for reportedly shooting his roommate in the ear following an argument.
Alaska State Troopers responded to a Goldhill Road home early Tuesday morning after a report that 53-year-old Gregory Shane Mcguire had shot a man in the back of the head.
Mcguire and the man had been roommates.
Mcguire had been evicted from the home in August and was still staying at the residence, according to court documents.
The man was cleaning the home when Mcguire returned and attempted to enter the house, but the man would not allow him to enter.
The two men argued and the man went to his room after the argument.
He told troopers he heard a loud gunshot and felt pain in the back of his neck.
Troopers saw that there was a bullet hole in the man’s ear and saw a bullet hole in the man’s bedroom window.
A neighbor told troopers she heard a loud gunshot, looked outside, and saw Mcguire run from the house and get into the passenger side of a car.
She said that earlier that day, she took Mcguire to a Badger Road home and saw him with a revolver.
Troopers arrested Mcguire near a Faith Lane home Tuesday morning and found a backpack with a revolver in it.
Mcguire was charged with felony first-degree assault and felony second-degree weapons misconduct.
