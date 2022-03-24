The Fairbanks North Star Borough was offered nearly a quarter million dollars to build a library in Two Rivers, but it’s not enough money and the administration is advising the assembly to turn down the gift.
The late Charlotte Davis, a nurse, educator and pilot who kept up with local affairs and regularly testified before the Borough Assembly, left the money to the borough in her will. Davis died June 27, 2021, at the age of 69. The U.S. Army veteran had lived in Alaska since the 1970s.
According to a memorandum to the assembly from Chief of Staff Jim Williams, the administrator of Davis' estate contacted the borough about the gift, saying it would be a minimum of $200,000 and as much as $250,000.
"Ms. Davis' final wishes were for this gift to be used 'expressly for the building and establishment of a library in Two Rivers, Alaska,'" the March 24 memo by Williams reads.
Davis wanted the library to be owned and operated by the borough.
"Ms. Davis' gift, although very generous, is not sufficient to capitalize, let alone operate a borough library branch in Two Rivers," Williams wrote.
The mayor's office inquired as to whether the bequest could be used for other library-related projects.
"Unfortunately, the will instructions were crystal clear," Williams wrote to the assembly, "no deviations will be permitted by the estate administrator."
Under borough code, gifts of over $50,000 must be approved by the Borough Assembly. At the recommendation of the estate administrator, the chief of staff is advising that leaders turn down Davis' gift.
If the assembly accepts the bequest, the money would be put in a Two Rivers library project fund.
It would take years to fully finance and establish a library in Two Rivers, according to Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer, who answered emailed questions.
"Ms. Davis' estate administrator has advised that they do not want the money sitting around," Livingston wrote. "They would rather have it move on to the contingencies arranged in the will — to pay for short-term education expenses for grandkids."