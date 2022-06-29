A man who escaped a halfway house in Ester was arrested Sunday after he allegedly threatened law enforcement and locked himself in a hotel room.
Jeremy Edwards, 33, was found barricaded in a Fairbanks hotel room on Sunday evening more than two weeks after he reportedly cut off his ankle monitor and walked out of North Star Center, according to a news release from Alaska State Troopers. He allegedly threatened to shoot and stab troopers during the incident.
The Northern Special Emergency Reaction Team (NSERT) responded and found Edwards actively stabbing himself, according to the release. He was treated for his injuries at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital before being brought to Fairbanks Correctional Center.