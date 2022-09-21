A piece of heavy equipment moving slowly along Ballaine Road inched over so that traffic could pass, went off the edge and rolled into a ditch on Tuesday, injuring the unnamed driver.

“The driver of the loader was brought to a Fairbanks area hospital with minor injuries,” Austin McDaniel, communications director for Alaska State Troopers, wrote in an email.

