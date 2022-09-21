A piece of heavy equipment moving slowly along Ballaine Road inched over so that traffic could pass, went off the edge and rolled into a ditch on Tuesday, injuring the unnamed driver.
“The driver of the loader was brought to a Fairbanks area hospital with minor injuries,” Austin McDaniel, communications director for Alaska State Troopers, wrote in an email.
Both troopers and the University Fire Department responded.
The incident happened about 9 a.m. near where Ballaine Road merges with Farmers Loop Road.
“They had just repaved the road,” said Ben Fleagle, battalion chief at the University Fire Department. “The tires caught that abrupt edge.”
The driver of the loader was conscious when first responders arrived, Fleagle said.
“Initially, we thought we had a gas leak, but it turned out it was just rain water,” the battalion chief said.
Authorities described the loader as privately owned.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.