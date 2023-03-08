Residents filled the University of Alaska Fairbanks Wood Center Tuesday to voice their thoughts on a proposed Environmental Protection Agency action that could impact air quality measures in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas.
Both oral and written testimony were provided, with a court clerk on hand to transcribe the spoken comments from residents. Speakers were provided a number for their turn.
Residents speak out
Dozens provided testimony over the six hour period, many opposed to the proposed decision and several in favor of it.
Sen. Click Bishop, R-West Fairbanks, provided a bipartisan letter from legislators opposing the plan. He noted that Fairbanks has been through a lot of “ups and downs and we have climbed this mountain before.”
“With your help we want to get out of this situation. Fairbanks has already reduced 50% of the PM2.5, so work with us to achieve the next level,” Bishop said. “Work with us in a way that doesn’t add any more economic burden.”
Andrea Feniger applauded the EPA for its proposed recommendation.
“It seems like it’s heading in the right direction to enforce clean air in one of the worst attainment areas in the country,” Feinger said. “Too many Alaskans have already paid the price with their health and their lives, so enforcement cannot be delayed any longer.”
She added the cost of health complications, doctors visits and medication have been glossed over.
“We have other choices to heat our home but we all have to breathe,” Feniger said. “If leaders are saying they cannot find a solution to heat our homes and safely breathe, they need to find a new job.”
John Ringstad said the community has made a major effort to improve air quality.
“We haven’t completely fixed the problem yet, but we’re making great progress,” Ringstad said. “I would look at this and say we need to figure out the next steps, look at our community.”
Ringstad added any increase in costs from heating fuel changes or power control plant emissions would burden residents who already pay much higher energy costs.
“The disposable income in our households is going out the door to pay for utilities,” Ringstad. “Putting additional burdens on people who are already taxed is not productive.”
Mike Craft likened the bad air to an assault, adding the EPA backs the concept that Americans have the right to breathe clean air. Craft noted everything from technology to polices exist to address the issues.
“I feel that the cost of clear air far outweighs the cost of dying,” Craft said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen a hearse stop at a bank on the way to a funeral home.”
Craft noted that Fairbanks has struggled with adopting new changes, including renewable energy projects and introduction of natural gas.
“I would ask the EPA to have the state take the most stringent measures to mitigate this health impact on our community,” Craft said.
Representatives from Aurora Energy Solutions and Doyon Utilities noted the increased costs that would come with new emission control requirements, which in turn would impact the rates its customers pay.
The EPA will consolidate the testimony received, along with public comments submitted on the Federal Registry, and fold them into any final consideration.
While the public comment period closes March 22, the EPA will not make its final decision overnight, said Bill Dunbar, EPA Region 10 spokesperson.
Dunbar told the News-Miner Tuesday the EPA will take everything into consideration before rendering its final decision. He said it will be expected later this fall.
The Serious SIP
The proposed action has gained both supporters and opponents since the EPA announced its recommendation in January.
The Serious SIP is designed to address particulate matter (PM2.5) in the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s nonattainment area, which includes Fairbanks and North Pole. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation contends most of it comes from wintertime use of wood stoves.
The area’s natural inversion, where a layer of cold air is trapped below a layer of warmer air, compounds the situation since it traps air pollution and prevents it from being dispersed.
The EPA acknowledged in January while PM2.5 levels “have fallen by about half from 2015 levels of approximately 130 micrograms per cubic meter, wintertime levels during inversions remain double the federal 24-hour standard of 35 micrograms.”
The EPA plans to approve parts of the Serious SIP, including a baseline emissions inventory of all emission sources contributing to PM 2.5 levels in Fairbanks, an analysis showing that volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides don’t significantly contribute to PM2.5 levels and portions of emission control strategy for wood-fired heating devices.
“EPA’s role is to make sure DEC develops a plan that will indeed protect the people of Fairbanks North Star Borough as the Clean Air Act requires us to,” Dunbar said. “We’ve been working hand in glove with DEC to develop plans that will lower PM2.5 levels significantly.”
However, it proposes to reject components because the state failed to support conclusions that emission controls for coal and oil-fired plants are economically and/or technologically infeasible, did not recommend control strategies for commercial, industrial, and residential heating sources such as ultra-low sulfur diesel (ULSD) or did not adopt adequate contingency measures, among other items.
Some of the proposed actions include having the state identify, adopt and implement technologically and economically feasible control measures on sources of sulfur dioxide for five power plants in the nonattainment area and push for oil-based heating solutions to switch from Heating Oil No. 1 to ULSD, which has 97% less sulfur emission levels.
The Fairbanks Greater Chamber of Commerce estimated a switch to ULSD would drive up costs by a minimum of 15% or 34 cents per gallon. It also notes ULSD’s makeup could increase risk of corrosion in home heating fuel tanks and burn a larger amount faster than heating oil.
State defends its plan
Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation officials, including Deputy Commissioner Emma Pokon, Division of Air Quality Acting Director Jason Olds, and Nick Czarnecki, the program manager, defended its plan during a Chamber of Commerce presentation Tuesday afternoon.
“We put in a lot of energy and stakeholder engagement while also driving toward lowering PM2.5 levels,” Pokon said. “DEC is standing firmly behind our plan for cleaning up our airshed.”
Pokon said the overall solution must include “more flexibility from the EPA as we develop our plan.”
She said the EPA’s recommendations “have some deep flaws” that fail to focus on wood stove smoke, the main source of wintertime PM2.5 emissions.
Olds and Czarnecki said the DEC is working on its response to the EPA, which would include updated information showing how switching to ULSD is considered economically infeasible and updated models showing that power plant sulfur dioxide emissions aren’t a major contributor to PM2.5 levels.
“When we talk about clean air, it does not have to come at expense of the local economy,” Olds said.
The EPA’s proposed actions include emission monitoring or controls for smaller sources, such as vehicles, coffee roasters and charbroiler sources.
Czarnecki said the “power plant point control source and the ULSD mandate are the two biggest hurdles.”
Another concern, Pokon said, was the DEC’s list of certified wood stoves, which she said produces as much pollution as older models.
“It is a sense of great frustration for us,” Pokon said.
Not showing your work
Dunbar, with the EPA, said the state and borough have done significant work to address woodsmoke levels thanks to federal funding.
“Even then, it’s not enough,” Dunbar said, calling woodsmoke the low-hanging fruit.
He said the EPA must ensure Alaska checks all the boxes under the Clean Air Act, like any other states, and provide sufficient data to back up its conclusions.
“The Clean Air Act has very strict data requirements,” Dunbar said. “You have to show your work and the state has not done that.”
Dunbar said the state needs to provide more data to support its conclusions, such as why ULSDs are not economically feasible or why emission control standards won’t work on power plants.
Dunbar said each power plant would be measured individually, as they range from brand new like UAF’s coal plant to aging such as Fort Wainwright’s facility.
Should the EPA make a final determination along its proposed disapproval/approval, it starts a clock that allows the state to respond either by changing its SIP or submitting additional information.
Some measures, such as a freeze on adjusting certain highway fund, start immediately, while others such as new power plant emission control measure requirements kick in after 18 months.
“We want to give the state as much time as possible, process the information as quickly as possible and either say ‘no dice’ or ‘thumbs up,’” Dunbar said.
He said EPA would take up to a year to evaluate the data and work with the state on adjustments and changes to the SIP.
“There’s the outside perspective that EPA and the state are at loggerheads, but we’re not,” Dunbar said. “We work really close on this and we’re ahead on the same page. We ask the questions and data, get it and try to improve. This will be a narrative process.”