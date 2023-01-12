The Environmental Protection Agency approved the city of Fairbanks’ to tear down the Polaris Building, according to an update from city Mayor David Pruhs.
The Environmental Protection Agency approved the city of Fairbanks’ to tear down the Polaris Building, according to an update from city Mayor David Pruhs.
“They will be sending me the contractual documents for my signature,” he said.
The EPA approval came on Dec. 22. Pruhs added that the final element before deconstruction, the Alaska State Historical Office approval, is nearing completion.
The Polaris was placed on a list of potential buildings eligible for national significance after the former owner, Marc Marlow, petitioned the state historical office while seeking ways to finance the building’s renovation.
The city received $10 million in federal funding to demolish the decrepit building but needs the historical office’s agreement before the funding can be released.
As a final measure, the city needs to provide “community compensation” denoting the building’s historical elements, including a plaque, the building’s current status and other components.
“We have that in place but not signed, but they have verbally accepted what we will do,” Pruhs said.
The EPA issued a “Finding of No Significant Impact” in November, streamlining the city’s request to tear the 70-year-old, 11-story building down. The EPA agreed with the city the building constitutes a threat due to various chemical contaminants and seismic instability.
“We start the overall plan, the dates, times and concepts of knocking the building down,” Pruhs said.
The city has plans to knock down the single-story annex adjacent to the Polaris this winter. City engineer Bob Pristash in past meetings noted the location will be used as a staging area for the big building’s deconstruction as well as a concept of what to expect in order to remove chemicals.
The city anticipates issuing bid requests for the annex within 30 days of getting the $10 million. Bid requests for the larger building would be anticipated in the spring.
An idea floated
During citizens comments, resident Robert Shields provided a letter of interest on behalf of companies called NuGen Development and Bridge Eco-Village for a possible spot on what would go into the Polaris building’s place.
Bridge Eco-Village bills itself as a “for-purpose” development company dedicated to repurposing old properties for sustainable mixed-use housing, commercial and educational centers.
Shields added he’s been trying the past decade to “find a positive use for the Polaris Building.” He requested a work session between the city of Fairbanks and stakeholders interested in the project.
Shields added any such consideration would require a letter of support from the city of Fairbanks and the Fairbanks North Star Borough, a letter on the project’s scope from the state of Alaska and support from the State Historical Preservation Office (SHPO).
“We would be encouraged if additional land and resources becomes available to upscale this area into a broader economic zone for further housing and commercial growth,” Shields said. “This is an opportunity that only comes along once in a generation.”
Pruhs noted the Shields’ letter provides an example of what can be done, including proposed ideas.
“Anyone who wants this property and purchases it will be up to the city council to approve the purchase,” Pruhs said.
Pruhs added the a borough letter of support isn’t necessary to sell city-owned property.
“It has steam heat, electric, water and sewer down there,” Pruhs said. “It’s a core area for development with some of the most affordable utilities we can have.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.