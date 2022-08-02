Environmental groups have put the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on notice. The agency must release findings on the state of Alaska’s plan to reduce winter-time spikes of particulate pollution in the Fairbanks North Star Borough within 60 days, or Earthjustice will sue.
The EPA reportedly missed a June 15 deadline in which the federal agency was required under the U.S. Clean Air Act to issue a determination on the state of Alaska’s air quality plan, known as the SIP or the state implementation plan.
Earthjustice is acting on behalf of Citizens for Clean Air, based in Fairbanks, Alaska Community Action on Toxics, and the Sierra Club, who have filed multiple suits — in 2014, 2016 and again in 2018 — in attempts to force the federal agency to address smoke pollution, or PM2.5, in Fairbanks and North Pole.
“Fairbanks has some of the worst air pollution in the country — it topped the American Lung Association’s list of U.S. cities with the highest levels of short-term particle pollution in 2021 and ranked third in 2022,” reads a July 29, 2022, letter to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan signed by attorney Jeremy Lieb of Earthjustice.
“Of all designated nonattainment areas for PM2.5, as measured by their 2019-2021 design values, Fairbanks has one of the highest levels of episodic pollution, at levels more than twice federal limits. Despite the severity of the air pollution in Fairbanks, EPA has repeatedly failed to meet its basic obligations under the act to address that pollution. Our clients have filed four lawsuits in the last decade to enforce the mandatory deadlines set by the act. We are now prepared to bring a fifth,” the letter reads.
PM2.5 breathed over time has been associated with illness and death in decades of scientific research.
The EPA was contacted but did not provide a response in time for this story.
In 2017, the EPA declared the Fairbanks borough a serious PM2.5 nonattainment area, and the state of Alaska was given a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, to reduce emissions from chimney stacks and tailpipes on cold winter days when the air is stagnant.
“Numerous scientific studies have linked particle pollution exposure, especially exposure to fine particles [those that are 2.5 micrometers in diameter or smaller, or ‘PM2.5’] to a variety of health problems, including premature death, heart attacks, aggravated asthma, and other respiratory issues,” the letter from Earthjustice to the EPA reads.
A multi-pronged plan to reduce pollution was developed through a state and local partnership and turned in to the EPA for review on Dec. 13, 2019. Some of those policies are in effect and some are pending.
One of the biggest pending new regulations, starting Sept. 1, is that only No. 1 diesel may be sold in the nonattainment area of the borough. By the end of 2024, small-scale coal-fired heaters and outdoor hydronic heaters must be removed in the federally recognized nonattainment area, covering the cities of Fairbanks and North Pole and neighborhoods in between.
The state’s goal is to meet federal air quality standards by Dec. 31, 2024.
Data collected by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation for the calendar year 2021 shows a slight increase in PM2.5, or particulate pollution, particularly in North Pole, where pollution levels are half of what they were in 2014.
“The EPA has failed the residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and the dangerously polluted air we breathe continues to put our families and community at risk,” Patrice Lee, of Citizens for Clean Air, said in a prepared statement. “The Clean Air Act is the law, and we hold the EPA accountable for the ongoing health threats to our children, the elderly, the disabled, pregnant women and everyone who has a pre-existing condition, known or unknown. Fairbanks deserves better.”