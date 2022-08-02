Air quality

A vehicle drives past an illuminated sign displaying the air quality forecast phone number at the corner of Cowles Street and Airport Way Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2018.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Environmental groups have put the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on notice. The agency must release findings on the state of Alaska’s plan to reduce winter-time spikes of particulate pollution in the Fairbanks North Star Borough within 60 days, or Earthjustice will sue.

The EPA reportedly missed a June 15 deadline in which the federal agency was required under the U.S. Clean Air Act to issue a determination on the state of Alaska’s air quality plan, known as the SIP or the state implementation plan.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Tags

Recommended for you