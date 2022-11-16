The Environmental Protection Agency has signed off on the city’s plan to knock down the Polaris Building.
Fairbanks city engineer Robert Pristash provided an informal update at Venue on Tuesday to community members, noting that the process to knock down the condemned 11-story high rise still has some steps to go through.
The city of Fairbanks was allocated $10 million from the Environmental Protection Agency through congressional earmarks requested by Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office. To receive the funding, the city had to develop and submit a work plan to the EPA on how the building will be torn down.
“I made the case that the building is not structurally sound,” Pristash said. “If there’s an earthquake, who knows what will happen with this building.”
Pristash estimated the cost to knock down the building could rise to $14 million due to the level and type of hazardous materials, but the current cost remains unknown.
Mayor David Pruhs, who led the Polaris Working Group to secure funding, said “we will go find another $4 million.”
He added the building is a nuisance, and people occasionally break into it despite it being boarded up.
“The EPA has been very responsive,” Pristash said. “The EPA said it was an emergency situation and they cut a lot of time requirements in the process.”
The EPA’s finding of significant impact called the expedited timeline an emergency “due to the immediate threats to human health and safety.”
The Polaris Building hotel opened in 1952, closed in 2000 and was abandoned in 2002 after a burst pipe caused significant water damage. Despite attempts by a subsequent owner to revitalize it, efforts fell through. The city condemned the building in 2012 and took ownership of the building in 2018.
The city, however, needs to seal an agreement with the Alaska State Historical Preservation Office before the building can come down. Pristash said Marc Marlow, the building’s previous owner, made the case to the state that the Polaris Building was a historic building in an effort to find money to renovate it.
The Polaris Building was placed on a list of potential historical preservation sites. Pristash said the city needs to provide a “community compensation for taking down the Polaris.”
The solution, he said, would include a plaque and photographs of the building according to SHPO requirements.
“I’m not into delay, I’m into accelerating things,” Pristash said.
Planning the bid documents
Pristash said disbursement of the $10 million can be expected in the next few weeks.
The city, meanwhile, has been planning the request for proposals to demolish the annex building, but it can’t take action until funding has been received.
Pristash said the city plans to tackle the building in two phases: demolishing the one-story annex on Second Street, behind the large high-rise, is the first step.
“Taking the annex down first gives local contractors a chance to bid on it and we will learn something through the process … and if we take it down this winter, it will impact tourism less,” Pristash said. “It would provide a staging area to take the tower down later.”
Knocking down the annex would first involve removing all hazardous materials, including asbestos and paint contaminated by Polychlorinated biphenyls (or PCBs), a carcinogenic compound. PCBs lace into the concrete itself, requiring parts of the structure to be cut from the building.
Neighboring buildings will need to be considered, including structural integrity of the basement walls.
PCB-contaminated material would have to be packaged up and shipped to the Lower 48, as Alaska environmental policy prevents disposing the material in landfills.
Non-contaminated debris would be sent to the borough landfill, with tipping fees limited to $1.5 million.
Taking down the Polaris itself, Pristash said, will be a different task entirely and will require a different contract. The building contains PCBs, asbestos, on top of fungi, black mold and other hazardous materials. Three environmental reviews identified PCBs after the city estimated $10 million cost.
The EPA’s environmental assessment indicates demolition of the main tower could start as early as next spring and take 10 months, but Pristash said the schedule remains fluid.
“I don’t see it being imploded,” Pristash said. “I think they [the selected contractor] will go to the top and take it down wall by wall … I can’t imagine just blowing it up.”
Some business owners had concerns about both the short-term and long-term impact on their businesses. Pristash said the city will have to consider a “zone of safety” during the process and “will depend on the means and methods of the contractor that we approve.”
“It’s going to have a very big insurance policy and an assurance bond,” he said. “We want to control the method the contractor uses. We will have requirements.”
Pruhs said the process, including impacts to businesses, will be transparent.
“It’s the little details that make this right, making sure every building owner knows what’s happening so they feel comfortable,” Pruhs said. “The last thing we want to do is anything that will hurt your business or shut it down.”