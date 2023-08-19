A delegation representing several state, federal and Alaska Native environmental organizations toured toxic sites in the borough Wednesday as part of the Justice 40 Initiative, a Biden administration program.
Justice 40 aims to make sure that 40% of certain federal investments go to marginalized or underserved communities that have been affected by pollution.
The group visited Bathing Beauty Pond and Kimberly Lake near Eielson Air Force Base, where the water is contaminated with PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — a forever chemical associated with numerous negative health effects.
Exposure to PFAS — whether through drinking water or consuming fish or plants grown on contamination sites — can affect an individual’s hormone levels.
“That may sound like it’s not a serious issue, but you may think you’re dying when you have those low, low testosterone levels,” Sigñiq Maupin, executive director of Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, said.
Maupin said PFAS contamination made their father, who survived testicular cancer, feel like his cancer was back.
“He was scared for his life,” they said. “Now he has to have hormones injected synthetically because he’s got such low levels.”
PFAS exposure is also associated with increased blood pressure, low birth weight and an increased risk for kidney and testicular cancer, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The PFAS contamination is the result of decades of pollution from Eielson, according to a 2023 report from Alaska Community Action on Toxics. The PFAS contamination is caused by firefighting foam used to fight chemical and fuel fires at the base.
“We’re being contaminated without our consent,” Vi Waghiyi, White House adviser for environmental justice, said.
The Environmental Protection Agency deems PFAS levels above 0.04 parts per trillion to be unsafe. ACAT identified seven areas in the borough with unsafe PFAS levels, according to the report: Airport Lake (79.4 ppt); Badger Slough (27.8 ppt); Ballaine Lake (2.8 ppt); Bathing Beauty Pond (51.8 ppt); Van Horn Road Gravel Pit (39.9 ppt); 30th Avenue Gravel Pit (44.0 ppt); and Nordale Gravel Pit (167.7 ppt).
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation identified unsafe PFAS and sulfolane levels at Kimberly Lake and in area ground water. The contamination is the result of North Pole Refinery’s use of sulfolane — an industrial solvent — and firefighting foams.
NPR’s then-owner Flint Hills Resources Alaska reached an agreement with North Pole and the state in 2017 to expand the city’s water system to the residents in the affected area.
The Justice 40 group also discussed oil and mining projects including the Biden-approved Willow Project.
“The state of Alaska is in a ‘dig dig’ mentality,” Gloria Simeon of the Mother Kuskokwim Tribal Coalition said. “There are other ways to have economic development on our lands than to rape the land.”
The Willow Project is a massive oil extraction endeavor on Alaska’s North Slope led by ConocoPhillips. The project is expected to produce several hundred million barrels of oil over decades and comes at a time where transition away from fossil fuels is necessary to prevent the most catastrophic consequences of rising temperatures.
“There’s people’s health being affected,” Robert Thompson of Kaktovik said. “The government knows about it, and they are going to proceed with it anyway.”
The Willow Project is facing two lawsuits from environmental groups, but a U.S. judge ruled in April that construction can begin.
