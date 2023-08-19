Water testing

Utu Iworrigan, Alaska Community Action on Toxics community health researcher, tests for PFAS contamination at Bathing Beauty Pond on August 16.

A delegation representing several state, federal and Alaska Native environmental organizations toured toxic sites in the borough Wednesday as part of the Justice 40 Initiative, a Biden administration program.

Justice 40 aims to make sure that 40% of certain federal investments go to marginalized or underserved communities that have been affected by pollution.

