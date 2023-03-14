Environmental and Alaska Native groups filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior Tuesday over the reauthorization of the Willow oil development project, a day after the White House announced its decision.

The Alaska Wilderness League, along with the Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, the Sierra Club, and Wilderness Society, among others, are asking the U.S. District Court for an injunction against the project. The lawsuit claims the Interior Department and other agencies violated “an array of laws authorizing … the oil and gas project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.”

