Environmental and Alaska Native groups filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior Tuesday over the reauthorization of the Willow oil development project, a day after the White House announced its decision.
The Alaska Wilderness League, along with the Sovereign Iñupiat for a Living Arctic, the Sierra Club, and Wilderness Society, among others, are asking the U.S. District Court for an injunction against the project. The lawsuit claims the Interior Department and other agencies violated “an array of laws authorizing … the oil and gas project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.”
President Joe Biden signed off on the major ConocoPhillips oil project early Monday morning after selecting an alternative that would allow three drilling pads and 200-plus wells.
Biden also announced he would place limits on future projects on 13 million acres of NPR-A land and would ban projects in three million acres of the Beaufort Sea. The latter prohibition finalizes an Obama-era decision to close a vast part of the Beaufort off from oil development.
According to a news release, the lawsuit claims that the federal government violated the National Environmental Protection Act "by failing to consider alternatives that would further reduce impacts to subsistence users, preclude drilling in sensitive ecosystems, or reduce greenhouse gas emissions or climate impacts."
"The Biden administration’s approval of the ConocoPhillips Willow project makes no sense for the health of the Arctic or the planet and comes after numerous calls by local communities for tribal consultation and real recognition of the impacts to land, water, animals, and people," said Siqiñiq Maupin, executive director of Sovereign Iñupiat in a statement.
The Willow project has gained wide support from the state Legislature, Gov. Mike Dunleavy, North Slope Borough and industry groups. Environmental groups staunchly oppose it, along with the Native Village of Nuiqsut, the closest community to the planned oil project.
U.S. District Judge Sharon Gleason in 2021 vacated a decision by the Trump administration to approve Willow. Gleason's decision cited a lack of information related to emissions, among other things.
Maupin said the project poses a danger to worsening climate conditions, increased health risks to nearby residents and reduced access to foods like caribou and fish.
Alaska's delegation lauded the Willow project announcement in a Monday news conference, calling the right decision that will benefit the economic and workforce future of Alaska and North Slope communities.
Sen. Dan Sullivan also noted that the federal government was ready to defend against any lawsuit, claiming the Interior Department's supplemental environmental analysis covers the items Gleason made in her 2021 decision.
Sullivan called any expected litigation "frivolous" and a sign of Outside "eco-colonization" designed to shut down Alaska.
"We hope that Judge Gleason will listen to the voices of Alaskans," Sullivan said, adding judges must consider the public's best interest. He noted the Interior's EIS cites the Willow project has having "negligible emissions."
"This lawsuit will be the next hurdle, it will be a big battle," Sullivan said. "We're ready for this."
