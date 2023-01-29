The Manh Choh project

The Manh Choh project’s base of operations is seen off the Alaska Highway near Tok.Contango Ore

 Contango Ore

Surrounded by a crowd of residents, the Tetlin to Fort Knox Corridor technical advisory committee met Thursday for the first time since October to discuss updates on a corridor analysis of three Interior highways.

The Alaska Department of Transportation launched the independent advisory committee and corresponding corridor analysis initially to address concerns over Kinross Alaska’s plan to haul gold ore from Manh Choh Gold Mine near Tetlin 247 miles to Fort Knox. Kinross plans to start mining and hauling operations in summer or fall of 2024.

