Anne Wien back to school

Maisie Thomas/News-Miner

Students file in and out of Anne Wien Elementary school on Monday, August 15, 2022.

 Maisie Thomas/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will receive a $7.6 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for an energy audit and retrofit of Anne Wien Elementary, according to a news release.

Fairbanks was one of 25 school districts in 22 states to receive $178 million in funding for energy efficiency programs as part of DOE’s Renew America’s Schools grant program.

