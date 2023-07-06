The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District will receive a $7.6 million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for an energy audit and retrofit of Anne Wien Elementary, according to a news release.
Fairbanks was one of 25 school districts in 22 states to receive $178 million in funding for energy efficiency programs as part of DOE’s Renew America’s Schools grant program.
“DOE is demonstrating scalable and replicable clean energy models that will create healthier and safer K-12 schools,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in the news release.
According to the grant application, the Fairbanks North Star Borough, which owns the Anne Wien Elementary school building, needs to complete the deep energy retrofit “that will increase energy efficiency, return the building to a state of good repair, and improve indoor air quality.”
The improvements come as Anne Wien’s student enrollment spiked by 46% after absorbing students from the closed Joy Elementary School.
“The renovation will replace the roof, install a new exterior insulation finishing system, replace all windows and exterior doors, and replace exterior lighting with LEDs in Anne Wien Elementary, which is a designated community shelter,” the project reads.
The National Renewable Energy Laboratory “will conduct pre- and post-construction energy audits and modeling to determine a precise payback cycle on the improvements and the cost-feasibility of scaling similar improvements to other district buildings.”
According to the DOE project description, the borough will need to provide a 5% local match, or $402,823.
Anne Wien Elementary has been in need of a roof replacement for several years and is on the borough’s 10-year Capital Improvement Plan.
However, the estimated $7.19 million project remains in the out years or “beyond” column due to funding priorities.
Lanien Livingston, the borough public information officer, said Wednesday that the Assembly must first authorize the borough to accept the grant.
If accepted, the Anne Wien project “{span}would very likely move up on the CIP.”{/span}
The goal of the grant would allow the borough to make several improvements, including reducing the building’s natural gas use by 30% and its electricity use by 10%.
The roof work, Livingston added, would extend the building’s life by an additional 30 years.
Other goals, she said, include “improving the air quality in Anne Wien Elementary for staff and students, many of whom are underserved” and reduce disruptions during the school day from maintenance personnel regularly attending to roof leaks and distracting learning.”
The grant would also “catalyze a partnership between NREL Fairbanks and FNSB, allowing for methodological, data-driven, and cost-effective energy retrofits to other borough and school district buildings.”
The roof system replacement is part of a second phase of renovation for Anne Wien Elementary.
According to borough documents, the school, built in 1995, has been well maintained but needs “upgrades to the building’s exterior surfaces which protect it from Alaska’s extreme climate” and “suffers from constant roof leaks and subpar insulation.”
The Fairbanks school was the only school in Alaska to be selected in the current round of funding.
According to the Department of Energy, the original $80 million for the first phase was doubled to $178 million “in response to the high demand and overwhelming evidence of public need.”
“The future of America goes through the schoolhouse door,” said White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu. “There’s nothing more critical than investing in the health and education of our nation’s kids.”
Nenana City School District received a different Energy Department grant earlier in May from the same funding source with the goal to develop a retrofit plan, energy audits and upgrades for its thermostat, lights and boiler.