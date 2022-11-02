A lack of cheap energy formed discussion among candidates for House Districts 35 and 36 and Senate District R during the last of Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce candidate forums Tuesday afternoon.
Participating candidates included Democrat Ashley Carrick and Republicans Ruben McNeill and Kevin McKinley for House District 35 and Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Cronk for District 36. Republican incumbent Sen. Click Bishop and his Republican challenger Elijah Verhagen participated.
House 36 Democratic candidate Angela Fowler and Senate R Alaskan Independence candidate Robert Williams could not attend.
All of the candidates agreed affordable energy was the key issue in the state’s challenges.
Bishop went as far to name it his primary topic to address if voters return him to Juneau after the Nov. 8 election. He noted 70% of Alaska’s population lived on the Railbelt.
“We know the projects, we just need to get down there, [get the votes], push through the Dixon Diversion Project and expand the Intertie,” Bishop said. “If we had built Susitna Dam in 1984, we would be enjoying five-to-six cents [per kilowatt] in Fairbanks today.”
Most candidates tied energy into their response on how the state could bring added-value businesses to the state to support resource development projects.
Cronk called cheap energy “the key to Alaska’s success.” He added Tok’s sawmill operator alerts the utility company when he’s about to start up operations and “at 54 cents a kilowatt, we’re not going to produce an added-value product.”
McNeill said infrastructure plays a key part in developing resources, but to do so, the state “must get its energy prices under control.”
Carrick said in order to support business and natural resource development, Alaska should “pivot to focus more on renewable energy and other resources.” She added advanced nuclear power shows potential down the line.
Affordable energy can only be achieved, Carrick said, “if we are working with our private partners” and “develop long-term solutions to this complex problem.”
Verhagen, in response to creating more added-value companies, pushed for bringing more federal land back into state control so it could then be able to lease them to Alaskans who could harness the resources.
Definition of ‘benefit for all Alaskans’
Candidates were asked how they interpret Section 8 of the Alaska constitution with regard to the legislature providing “utilization, development, and conservation of all natural resources belonging to the state” to “the maximum benefit of its people.”
Bishop said he “takes it literally like the Bible … it’s pretty much straightforward.”
Verhagen likewise agreed, also advocating to put federal lands back into state hands and pushed that more needs to be done to address declining salmon and moose populations that rural Alaskans depend on for a living.
Carrick said she believes in responsible development of the state’s natural resources for both current and future Alaskans, but it requires “lawmakers to make hard choices for its people.”
McKinley called it the “most important part of our constitution,” and said it “means a lot to our people.” He, like Carrick, said lawmakers need to look toward the future of the state’s development.
McNeill said resources do need to be responsibly developed while keeping working class Alaskans in mind when developing policies.
Cronk noted fishing, hunting, mining and timber are all big deals for his district, and adding money into infrastructure will help.
Removing the PFD as a ‘hot potato’ topic
The Chamber question called the perennial debate on the Permanent Fund dividend a hot potato topic that distracts lawmakers from other serious topics.
McKinley said lawmakers either need to follow the statute that defines the PFD payments or change it. His goal, he said, is to get as big a dividend out there without having to implement taxes.
McNeill said no serious discussion on long-term fiscal plan can be had until it addresses serious budget cuts, the cost of energy and “the PFD is taken off the table for discussion.” He believed in a full PFD and was willing to talk seriously at a back pay schedule.
Cronk supported a full PFD provided by statute, “but more importantly, we should come up with a complete fiscal plan.”
Bishop noted when he was Sarah Palin’s labor commissioner, there was one year of uncertainty as to whether there would be enough money to pay out a dividend. He added the call for a 50/50 dividend, splitting money to pay for a full dividend while supporting state services, would require up to $800 million in new revenue, such as new taxes.
Verhagen called the PFD “the people’s money,” noting he worked as a lawmaker’s staff member both before and after then-Gov. Bill Walker made changes, in which discussions centered first on what programs to fund “and then give people the left-overs.”
“That is backwards, it should be giving people a full PFD,” Verhagen said. He added the issue should be pushed to a statewide ballot to let people decide.
Carrick favored the long-term protection of the fund, saying the biggest mistake lawmakers can make “is squandering that resource … in order to pay out large dividends.” She also favored a long-term fiscal plan that includes a reduced dividend to ensure its existence, even if it means a personal income tax.