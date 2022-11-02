Final Forum

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

From left, House District 35 candidates, Ashley Carrick, Kevin McKinley and Ruben McNeill, House 36 incumbent Rep. Mike Cronk and Seante District R candidantes Sen. Click Bishop and Elijah Verhagen participate in the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s final candidate forum.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

A lack of cheap energy formed discussion among candidates for House Districts 35 and 36 and Senate District R during the last of Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce candidate forums Tuesday afternoon.

Participating candidates included Democrat Ashley Carrick and Republicans Ruben McNeill and Kevin McKinley for House District 35 and Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Cronk for District 36. Republican incumbent Sen. Click Bishop and his Republican challenger Elijah Verhagen participated.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.