Demolition of the one-story Polaris annex on Second Avenue and Lacey Street should be completed by the end of May, said City Engineer Bob Pristash at a Monday council meeting.

Pristash said the contractor, Anchorage-based Coldfoot Environmental Services, started over the weekend, after traffic controls were set up around the immediate area.

