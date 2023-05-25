Demolition of the one-story Polaris annex on Second Avenue and Lacey Street should be completed by the end of May, said City Engineer Bob Pristash at a Monday council meeting.
Pristash said the contractor, Anchorage-based Coldfoot Environmental Services, started over the weekend, after traffic controls were set up around the immediate area.
Demolition crews placed hazardous material bags throughout the building, collecting “nonfriable and friable asbestos and PCBs” as they gutted the inside of the building.
“Friable” refers to asbestos or chemicals that can crumble or break into dust as it’s removed.
Pristash said the contractor’s latest schedule puts completion for the annex demolition at May 27, followed by backfilling the lot and equipment demobilization. Complete wrapup is expected by June 1.
One problem has popped up after the contractor reported a change in hazardous material carriers, which caused a delay in the project start. The annex contains some polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), which must be shipped to a special landfill facility in Oregon.
‘“It’s a critical part of the path,” Pristash said. “When the annex demo is completed, that stuff will still be in transit for months until its final resting place in Oregon.
Most nonPCB contaminated debris will be disposed of in the Fairbanks North Star Borough landfill. The borough will waive up to $1.5 million in tipping fees for the city due to the Polaris project.
The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation prohibits the disposal of PCBs in any Alaska landfill.
The city is also conducting air monitoring for asbestos and mold to ensure human safety.
Road construction and demolition activity required Lavelle’s Taphouse to briefly close its Second Avenue outdoor beer garden.
Pristash said the annex demolition will provide information for the city’s request for proposal on the eventual demolition of the 12-story Polaris Building itself. He said the city is finalizing the bid documents for that contract.
“I’m learning things as I watch the annex,” Pristash said. “One thing I thought was interesting was the abatement material would be taken out of the building. But the contractor put it in bags and left it in special areas.”
Those bags could be removed as the contractor tears the building down.
“I’m going to try at least to eliminate some of my misunderstandings during the development of the [Polaris] RFP,” Pristash said.
The city aims to bid out the Polaris Building by this fall.
The city was awarded $10 million for the demolition from the Environmental Protection Agency, thanks to a congressionally directed spending request from Sen. Lisa Murkowksi.
The high-rise building, now 71 years old, has been closed for 23 years and is deemed a public health and seismic threat.
Mayor David Pruhs said the Alaska Legislature approved a $3 million capital budget request to provide additional funding for the Polaris deconstruction. While appropriated, the $3 million budget item remains subject to Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s veto pen.
The city requested the additional amount after discovering that disposal of PCBs in the building’s concrete would require the large majority of debris to be shipped to the Lower 48.
Legislators called Pruhs to congratulate him about the appropriation.
“Fairbanks earned this one, but a lot of them (legislators) have told me we’ve now got to finish,” Pruhs said.
