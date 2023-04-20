The Interior Region EMS Council honored several local medical professionals Friday night at its annual conference.
The council presented the crew of Fire Engine One with a special achievement award for the crew’s life-saving actions during an emergency call.
According to a Facebook post, Capt. Zach Rittel, acting driver Tony Naber, and recruit firefighter Dean Pacheco responded to a 4-month-old with critical airway bleeding on Dec. 9, 2022.
“The medical situation was pretty dire,” Rittel said. He said the child had a compromised airway and bubbly blood coming up.
Rittel said the department received several serious medical calls in the previous hour, making Medic 1 and Medic 2 unavailable. The mutual aid ambulance was dispatched along with the fire engine, but the roads were particularly bad and the ambulance was about 15 minutes away, Rittel said. The crew was thinking, “This situation is bad and it’s going to get worse,” Rittel recounted. As a result, they made the decision to transport the child in the back of the fire engine.
Rittel said that fire engines hold equipment, there’s not a lot of space, and it’s difficult to secure people properly. “Fire engines are not for transporting people,” he said.
“I’m really proud of my guys,” Rittel said. “They kept their cool and did what they were supposed to do.”
Rittel, who has been a firefighter with the Fairbanks Fire Department for the last 10 years, said it was cool to be recognized with the special achievement award and that he appreciates the support from the community. He said various city entities have applauded the crew’s lifesaving efforts.
Amanda Smith, an emergency trauma technician and vice president of the Two Rivers Volunteer Fire Department, was presented with a special recognition award for saving 6-year-old Mia Flores’ life on an Alaska Airlines flight to Seattle. Mia had a seizure caused by undiagnosed RSV, a major cause of respiratory illness in children. Smith worked with Desiree Love, an emergency room technician at FMH, to save the girl’s life. They told the pilot to land as soon and possible while they administered oxygen, rolled her on her side, and held jackets around her to keep her warm.
Other fire department and emergency honors went to:
• Shawn McGilvary of the North Pole Fire Department, who was honored as educator of the year.
• The North Pole Fire Department, which was awarded service of the year.
• Steese Volunteer Fire Department representative Capt. Tanya Beckley for hosting blood drives.
• Jesse Bruno, of the North Star Volunteer Fire Department, as provider of the year.
• And Dr. Stan Robinson for medical director of the year.
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect Amanda's Smith position.
