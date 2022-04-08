Browse and buy bowls made by local artists and help to alleviate hunger in the community this Saturday during the 31st annual Empty Bowls fundraiser. The event will take place from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. April 9 at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank.
Local potters from the Fairbanks Potters Guild and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Student Ceramics Art Guild created a selection of handmade bowls for people to purchase, and proceeds will go to the Fairbanks food bank. The event typically features about 1,000 bowls, and Fairbanks Community Food Bank CEO Anne Weaver expects that this year will be “right in line with that.”
“The community really loves this event,” she said, “people look forward to it every year,” and artists are excited to feature their best work.
People will also have an opportunity to bid on special bowls during the silent auction. The silent auction features the “best of the best,” Weaver explained. Bowls that stand out in some way — for example size — are included. The auction typically brings in about 15% of the event’s funds.
Empty Bowls typically raises roughly $20,000 for the food bank, which Weaver said makes a substantial difference. Over the course of its three decade existence, “I can safely say that this event has brought in over half a million dollars,” Weaver said. “That’s a lot of mouths fed,” she said of what she referred to as a “staggering” amount.
This year marks a return to normality for the fundraiser; for the past two years the event has been altered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For example, in 2020 the event was online, and last year it was held outside. In 2022, Empty Bowls will be held inside once again, in the food bank warehouse.
“We are so excited…it’s wonderful to be able to have the event [in person] again,” Weaver said. She added that this will “quite possibly” improve turnout over the past few years.
While the familiarity of the inside event may draw in more participants, Weaver credited Fairbanksans for continuing to support the food bank even in difficult times. “The last few years have been odd and weird at best, but events like this have kept [the food bank] open,” said Weaver. A testament to the community is that Fairbanksans showed up last year even though the event was held outside in the middle of a snowstorm, Weaver explained. The fact that the food bank has been able to overcome obstacles is “truly a miracle, and says a lot about the community,” she added.
The Food Bank warehouse is located at 725 26th Avenue. Empty Bowls is sponsored by the Fairbanks Potters Guild, the University of Alaska Fairbanks Student Ceramics Art Guild, GCI and the Quota Club.