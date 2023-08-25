Tanana River

The Tanana River ice jam that caused flooding in Manley Hot Springs released Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, allowing the river to slowly empty out of the Interior Alaska village.

President Joe Biden signed off on an emergency declaration Wednesday for Kuskokwim and Yukon River communities that sustained damage from flooding in May and June. The declaration opens up federal funding for residents in the villages, according to the White House.

Villages along the rivers were drastically flooded after historic ice jams caused water to spill over the banks. Communities such as Circle, Crooked Creek and Eagle were heavily impacted, causing homes to be lifted off foundations, damaging vehicles and knocking out power.

