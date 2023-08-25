President Joe Biden signed off on an emergency declaration Wednesday for Kuskokwim and Yukon River communities that sustained damage from flooding in May and June. The declaration opens up federal funding for residents in the villages, according to the White House.
Villages along the rivers were drastically flooded after historic ice jams caused water to spill over the banks. Communities such as Circle, Crooked Creek and Eagle were heavily impacted, causing homes to be lifted off foundations, damaging vehicles and knocking out power.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a state disaster declaration in May, freeing up funding for impacted communities to start recovery and emergency response efforts.
Wednesday’s White House declaration applies to communities in the Copper River, Kuspuk, Lower Kuskokwim, Lower Yukon and Yukon Flats regional educational attendance areas. Assistance will take the form of grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans for uninsured property losses and “other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”
According to the Federal Emergency Management Administration, applicants have 60 days from the time of a declaration to apply for assistance.The declaration also opens up federal funding for state, tribal and eligible local governments to recoup some costs for emergency work of repair and replacement of facilities for communities in the Bering Strait School, Copper Valley and Kuspuk REAA, Lower Yukon REAA, and Yukon Flats.The cost-sharing applications must be submitted within 30 days of the declaration being submitted.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.