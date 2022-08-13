Ten electric vehicles charged their motors — and their batteries — in a staggered start Friday morning as they left the Golden Valley Electric Association parking lot for the first stage of the 2022 Arctic Road Rally.
The Alaska Electric Vehicle Association and Launch Alaska organized the event, with sponsorship from several companies and the U.S. Department of Energy.
The rally, in its inaugural launch, will take the driving teams 543 miles on the Dalton Highway to Oliktok Point on the North Slope, in large part as a proving ground and showcase of transportation technology, according to Rob Roys, Launch Alaska’s chief innovation officer.
“It’s going to be a fairly slow drive because the safe speed limits are 35 to 45 mph on the gravel parts of the road,” Roys said.
The rally’s start coincided with GVEA’s EV Member Event and Car Display, which invited locals to display their own vehicles, including another Ford F-150 Lightning, Teslas, and Hyundai, among other makes.
“The event is a showcase of energy technology and transition,” said Tom DeLong, GVEA’s board president.
The vehicle line-up included a Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, a GM electric Hummer, a few Rivian SUVs and trucks and a handful of Teslas.
Roys himself is driving a Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup on a drive he’s never attempted before with any vehicle.
“I’m looking forward to the adventure,” Roys said. “We have the luxury of being in a vehicle, but we are still in one of the most remote locations in Alaska. Getting to see the scenery, the wildlife and doing it in an electric vehicle that has no emissions or sound will add to that serenity.”
The true challenge is the lack of infrastructure on the Dalton to charge the vehicles.
“What we did to be able to charge these vehicles is put in temporary chargers every 150 miles with the support of Alaska Department of Transportation, Alyeska Pipeline and ConocoPhillips,” Roys said.
While smaller events have taken place in the Lower 48, he called it the first of its kind.
“No one has driven this far north in a rally like this,” Roys said.
Roys said it’s also a test ground for durability of electric vehicles against colder climates and rugged terrain.
“The idea is to prove that they are really ready for Alaska and that Alaska is ready for these vehicles,” Roys said. “Basically, it says that if you can do it here, you can do it anywhere.”
GVEA has made some investment in electric vehicle infrastructure with the installation of two charging stations at its Illinois Street headquarters and is looking to promote its growth.
DeLong noted expanded use in the Interior also benefits GVEA and its members because it means more kilowatts of energy sold.
“For Fairbanks, EVs fit right in during the summer months, and in the winter, we could certainly cut down on our PM2.5 pollution levels, which is a really big issue,” DeLong said.
DeLong called electric vehicles a great example of beneficial electrification.”
“It’s the use of electricity to benefit everyone and then benefit the environment and consumer,” DeLong said.
DeLong said it’s an evolution of battery storage as well. GVEA’s installation of a nickel cadmium battery energy storage system (or BES) 19 years ago was heralded as a major milestone. Today, it’s considered a dinosaur, and GVEA plans to replace it with a new lithium ion BESS system as part of its new energy strategy.
“We’ll be hosting a second rally next year, and it will be interesting to see how technology has evolved in that year,” DeLong said.
Information used from the rally will help pave a way to help develop infrastructure along the Dalton, according to Roys.
“Our goal after this is to go to the planning board next year and really bring those technologies to bear,” Roys said.
The trip will allow Launch Alaska to “provide solutions that will help EV drivers and rural communities as state agencies prepare the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan, which will determine how $52 million allocated through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program is spent across Alaska.”
George Rowe, director of the DOE’s Arctic Energy Office, said other cold weather states “need the lessons we learn here in Alaska.”
“We need to figure out how to get charging infrastructure widely deployed, sustainably sourced and economically viable,” Rowe said.