A planned ordinance sponsored by Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member Frank Tomaszewski would seek to align local election dates with state and federal dates in November
Fairbanks City Council member Valerie Therrien wants to keep the dates intact to ensure the city and borough election processes remain in lockstep.
“It would cause a lot of problems,” Therrien said at a Monday council finance committee meeting. “It would mean two lines that people would have to go vote in and also doesn’t give any candidates for local office time to campaign.”
Municipal elections for the Fairbanks North Star Borough, including borough mayor, assembly, school board and Interior Gas Utility, are the first Tuesday of October. The city council and mayoral elections are the same date.
Therrien said state races cool down by the time of the October municipal elections, providing local candidates an opportunity to go through their campaign cycle.
Efficiency
Tomaszewski was present to explain his proposed ordinance, adding he was speaking for himself, not the Assembly.
“The reason I’m trying to move the dates to coincide with each other is really a matter of voter turnout and efficiency,” Tomaszewski said.
He observed over the past 10 years a 21% voter turnout in borough local elections, versus 48% turnout for federal and state in the same time period.
“I think we can all agree that the more people who come out to vote, the better,” Tomaszewski said. “My goal is to get everyone to vote
Another goal was efficiency, saying that voters would save time and money by only visiting the polls once a year, instead of multiple times.
Tomaszewski said it wasn’t his intent to “create more work” for the city clerk’s office.
City council member Aaron Gibson said he conducted an informal poll asking when they vote or when election time occurred. Most answered November, including for local elections.
“What I realized is that people don’t know,” Gibson said. “This might provide an opportunity for people to show up to their precinct.”
Gibson said it would raise greater awareness for when voting dates occur, whether or not dates for borough elections occur.
Potential impact to city
Should the borough shift its election calendar, it would place a burden on the costs.
According to City Clerk Danyielle Snider, the city would find itself paying more for election equipment. Equipment includes tables, chairs, voting booths and ballot boxes.
“The borough would purchase the equipment and the city benefits if we share the same election date,” Snider said. “It would cost the city greatly if they were to stay in October and the borough moved to the November date because we no longer-cost sharing with the borough.”
Snider said it would create a “significant challenge to recruit essentially double the election workers for one day.”
Therrien said based on her experience “it is really hard to find people who are willing to work for a few dollars an hour for a day,” Snider said.
Tomaszewski pointed out the Borough Assembly approved an ordinance allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to work at election polls, potentially expanding its worker base.
City council member Jerry Cleworth said keeping its traditional election calendar has its positives and negatives.
The negative, he said, would have an impact on how the city budget is prepared. The city mayor submits a budget to the council by the end of November.
“If we have an election in November and the mayor’s position happens to be on the ballot, essentially we would have to move up our budget process to allow the mayor time,” he said. “To have a new mayor come in early November and get a budget out is pretty much impossible.”
Cleworth said Tomaszewski’s concerns have merit, and has heard complaints about voting in multiple elections throughout the year.
Tomaszewski said the proposed ordinance isn’t scheduled to be considered until later in May. Should it pass, it wouldn’t take effect until 2023 at the earliest. “Obviously, we are going to have very serious voter fatigue this year,” Tomaszewski said.