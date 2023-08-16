Wiseman snow

Snow covers a cabin in Wiseman, Alaska, where resident Jack Reakoff measured more than 100 inches during the winter of 2021-2022.

 Photo by Ned Rozell

The weather phenomenon known as El Niño is back, causing weather changes across the globe, including Alaska’s Interior.

El Niño may result in less of the 40- to 50- below zero cold spells known all too well for people living in the Interior, said Javier Fochesatto, University of Alaska Fairbanks professor of atmospheric science.

