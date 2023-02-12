Eight road service areas will hold elections on March 28, asking residents whether they want to raise their individual tax caps in order to pay for plowing and road maintenance.
All eight elections will be conducted as by-mail absentee or in-person voting at the Juanita Helms Administration Center in Fairbanks.
The borough has 103 individual road service areas, all of which apply their individual property mill rates subject to Assembly adoption. The mill rates generate revenue to pay for services such as snow plowing, road maintenance and pothole repair to road renovations.
The service areas that will hold tax cap elections include Becker Ridge, Brookside, College Hills, Deep Forest, Fairhill, Our, Seavy and Yak Road.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said on Tuesday it’s a typical annual process, where some service areas consider raising the tax cap.
“It’s a little abnormal that we have so many service areas that are asking for increases to their tax revenue cap,” Ward said. “This is presumably before we set our tax rates and go through our budget process in May.”
Each service area election will determine individual mill rates requested. No one service area tax cap increase request is the same.
Rural Services Director Michael Bredlie on Thursday said the commissions for each area held a public meeting prior to submitting the election request to the borough mayor’s office.
Bredlie added each service area contracts out services, with options split between 15 local providers. Larger projects are bid through a borough competitive process, while smaller projects are issued via a purchase order.
Increased costs
Savannah Fletcher noted service areas sustained costly damage after a harsh 2021-2022 winter brought record snowfall and freezing rain, in particular Becker Ridge.
“We’ve received comments via email in the service area that feel they don’t get the services they are paying for and I hear that,” Fletcher said. “But I know this past spring, all the roads in Becker Ridge had issues, folks couldn’t get to their homes and they kept trying short-term maintenance that just got washed away.”
Bredlie agreed, noting Becker Ridge’s large size means the service area depletes its fund every year, preventing it from saving up for larger, long-term projects.
The assembly moved quickly through the first four ordinances in quick succession, with explanations by Assemblymember Barbara Haney and David Guttenberg at intervals.
“We had a work session and hashed over these, so if it seems we are going fast, we worked these over in that work session,” Guttenberg said.
Haney added it will be service area residents who ultimately decide.
“These ordinances are to allow the service areas to have an election,” Haney said. “We are not passing a tax increase, so you folks in your service areas have to show up to vote.”
Service concerns
One service area election drew comment when Yevette Lancaster protested the election for the Our Service Area tax cap increase.
Lancaster voiced concerns that property tax exemptions for senior citizens would place the burden on other property owners in the service area. The borough, under state statute, affords seniors a $50,000 tax exemption on their homes, including a $10,000 exemption for service areas.
The tax cap increase, if voters approved, would raise the mill rate but boost revenue to $11,806, a $5,263 increase. The current mill rate is 1.751, or $175 per $100,000 assessed value.
“I don’t think this should be forwarded, I think some more options should be exhausted to the budget,” Lancaster said.
Another issue, Lancaster said, was that property owners just outside the service area used Line Drive to access their land without paying into the service area.
“The price of services has gone up. You’ve got pieces of property that are 25% of the service area using 10% of the road that are encumbered by the cost,” Lancaster said.
Lancaster added the election request lacked sufficient discussion or input among residents before the commission made its decision.
Lancaster questioned the total property value assessment, which cited $37 million. Ward, the borough mayor, later clarified there was a typo in the ordinance, and that Our Service Area’s total assessed value is $3.7 million.
The small service area covers five roads, including Line Drive, Stodden Lane, Home Run, Hafele Avenue and Black Sheep Lane.
Clarifying ballot language
Assemblymember Jimi Cash, in reviewing the Our Service Area ordinance, proposed adding a sentence to all service area ballots explaining how much the mill rate would cost each service area.
Our Service Area’s tax cap increase, for example, would increase property taxes by about $140 per $100,000 assessment.
“This way most people know because most have no idea what a mill rate does or how much it costs,” Cash said.
The assembly approved similar language for the other seven service area election ordinances.
“I really appreciate this intention, because I think having clear language and better understanding is a great move,” said Assemblymember Savannah Fletcher.
The Borough Clerk’s Office will set up and publicly notice each of the elections in the coming weeks.
For more information on the individual service area elections, visit bit.ly/3YJiExO or contact the clerk’s office at 907-459-1401.