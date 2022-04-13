Fairbanks police arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence following a multi-vehicle collision in the Bentley Mall Parking Lot Tuesday morning.
According to the police department, Fairbanks resident Jason Eric Pennington, 44, allegedly ran into several vehicles in the parking lot in front of Michaels at 11:24 a.m. Eight vehicles, including Pennington’s, were involved in the incident.
Following an investigation, Pennington was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of substances other than alcohol.
The Fairbanks Fire Department responded to deal with any reported injuries. Two minor injuries were reported, with one person taken to a local medical facility as a precaution.
Police ask anyone with information about the accident to call Officer Flechsing at 907-450-6452 or email nflechsing@fairbanks.us.