A spotlight shines on a black mat in the final round of the junior high state championship as two 70-pound wrestlers size each other up. One competitor starts on his feet in the customary neutral position. His opponent, an eighth grade student at Eielson Junior/Senior High School wearing a red and black singlet, starts in a seldom-seen crouching position on the mat.
Assistant wrestling coach, Rikk Matteson, cheers from the sidelines, now and then slipping in advice. That crouching wrestler in the five-minute round is his son, whose right leg was not fully formed at birth. The coach knows Kooper Matteson’s intensity, and that he lets nothing stop him from his goal of winning the junior high state championship. Kooper first gains one point for getting out of a defensive position on the bottom and into a neutral position. Finally, Kooper puts the opponent flat on his back. The official signals a win 3-0.
Overjoyed, the wrestler jumps into Rikk’s arms. The championship title is Kooper’s.
Kooper Matteson won the 47th Tanana Invitational at Tanana Middle School in the 70 pound class on March 4. He also won the Tanana Tumult at Tanana Middle School on Jan. 21 and placed second at the Black Bear Brawl at Randy Smith Middle School on Feb. 4.
The wrestler said he was surprised that he won the tournament because last year he lost to his opponent, Kash Kirkpatrick, from Colony Middle School in Palmer. While the two pose a challenge to each other, they are friendly at meets, Rikk said.
“We knew Kooper was going to have one leg before he was born and we made the determination that he would never use that as an excuse,” Rikk Matteson, Kooper’s father, said. “We’ve never allowed him to think of himself as handicapped.”
Assistant Principal Dr. April Scott said, “he lets nothing stop him.” Kooper and other kids don’t see his disability, they see his ability, Scott said.
This is Kooper Matteson’s second year wrestling. Kooper said he tried wrestling last year and liked it. His key to success? “Lots of practice,” Kooper said.
Kooper’s father, Rikk Matteson, said he himself grew up wrestling and some of his older kids have wrestled, so he encouraged Kooper and his twin brother, Conner, to try the sport.
Kooper’s wrestling style is unique since he has one leg. “My stance is a lot different,” Kooper said. Kooper said he starts on the ground compared to standing up. One advantage of this position is he can easily grab at his opponents wrists and ankles, he said.
The wrestling coach at Eielson Junior/Senior High School compared Kooper’s wrestling strategy to a spider monkey’s quickness and agility. “It’s exciting to watch,” Kyle Armour said.
“Kooper doesn’t seem to be held back by anything and is always up to do things that are super challenging,” Armour said. “He doesn’t complain a lot, he’s always working hard, and he’s always willing to accept a challenge.”
To other people who might face similar challenges to him, Kooper said, “figure it out your own way.”
Rikk that there has been a couple funny moments as other wrestlers adjust to him having one leg. Kooper said other wrestlers try to grab his right leg in a reversal, but they can’t because he doesn’t have a right leg.
“Kooper has a very big personality and he’s just a joy to be around,” Scott said. “He’s constantly smiling, laughing, and joking with his peers.”
When Kooper isn’t at school or wrestling, he said he likes to hang out with his friends or play XBOX. Kooper said he plans to wrestle throughout high school.
