A spotlight shines on a black mat in the final round of the junior high state championship as two 70-pound wrestlers size each other up. One competitor starts on his feet in the customary neutral position. His opponent, an eighth grade student at Eielson Junior/Senior High School wearing a red and black singlet, starts in a seldom-seen crouching position on the mat.

Assistant wrestling coach, Rikk Matteson, cheers from the sidelines, now and then slipping in advice. That crouching wrestler in the five-minute round is his son, whose right leg was not fully formed at birth. The coach knows Kooper Matteson’s intensity, and that he lets nothing stop him from his goal of winning the junior high state championship. Kooper first gains one point for getting out of a defensive position on the bottom and into a neutral position. Finally, Kooper puts the opponent flat on his back. The official signals a win 3-0.

