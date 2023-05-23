Ben Eielson class speaker Devin McLaughlin noted the past four years of memories — both good and bad — will leave their impression on the small, mighty and proud flock of 45 Eielson Ravens.
“Each step along the journey has taught us something to remember, and we should be grateful,” McLaughlin said during Thursday’s commencement speech. “There is one thing throughout life to remember … no matter how powerful you become, don’t try to shoulder everything alone.”
McLaughlin noted that independence and resilience still requires a strong support structure and other people to lean on. At the same time, he encouraged fellow graduates to chart their own course, whether through college, into a career or military service.
“You are responsible for you and for the path you want to travel down,” McLaughlin said. “You are in control of your life and nobody can change that.”
Evan Chase Brown was named salutatorian and Kaylynn Mayhew the valedictorian.
“The margins of separation between these students ended up being one seventh hundredth of a percent,” said Principal Bruce Bell. Brown reported a 4.078 GPA and Mayhew has a 4.085 GPA.
Brown, in his speech, thanked his parents, grandparents, coaches and friends and his brother, Jeremiah, whom he called a role model, for his success in school.
“He (Jeremiah) has helped me become the best person I aspire to be,” Brown said.
Brown called the Class of 2023 one of the most resilient to leave the school and enter into the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We went into a quarter wondering whether we would go back to class in two weeks and ended up being over a full year,” Brown said. “We will be telling our children and children’s children what we did to survive the pandemic.”
Online classes, Covid testing and masking and self-quarantining after school-sanctioned travel events were norms he said.
“I remember when we did virtual learning, waking up 15 minutes before class started,” Brown said. He recalled falling asleep for one class with the computer web camera turned on, only to be woken by the instructor.
“We had to be taught through a computer screen, but the most important part is we are all here today,” Brown said. He added shared memories unite Eielson’s small graduating class, whether through sports and clubs or through taco socials.
Mayhew, in her speech, said every graduate should be proud to be walking into the future.
“I think the gravity of what we are about to become is hitting us,” Mayhew said. “Whether we are staying in Alaska or venturing elsewhere, a part of us is still leaving — leaving our childhood and our younger selves behind and the life we’ve been so used to for so long.”
She said despite being scared, “there is something beautiful about it, a beauty of looking around at other peers and imagining them breaking free from public education shells and adolescence and finally being the people they always wanted to be.”
Air Force Col. Tony Alvarado, commander of the 354th Mission Support Group at Eeilson Air Force Base, expressed pride in the Ben Eielson Class of 2023.
“When I look at and hear some of the wonderful things you folks are going to do, I look at your young faces,” Alvarado said. “Some of you are scared or happy, and you should be, because the future is wide open and you are going to welcome it.”
He noted the country is in good hands “because we have your bright minds and innovative spirit.
“You are going to make us better as a nation,” Alvarado said. “You are our best and brightest.”
