Ben Eielson class speaker Devin McLaughlin noted the past four years of memories — both good and bad — will leave their impression on the small, mighty and proud flock of 45 Eielson Ravens.

“Each step along the journey has taught us something to remember, and we should be grateful,” McLaughlin said during Thursday’s commencement speech. “There is one thing throughout life to remember … no matter how powerful you become, don’t try to shoulder everything alone.”

