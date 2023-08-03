A family was recently rescued from an aggressive moose on Eielson Air Force Base.
According to a news release, an Airman and his family were walking on one of Eielson’s nature trails when they startled a cow and her calf. The moose charged the family several times.
The Airman called 911, and the dispatcher, a 354th Security Forces Squadron alarm monitor, gathered information from the family.
Senior Airman Alan Taylor and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Officer Zachary Arnold responded to the trail.
Taylor located the moose while Arnold told security forces to tell the family to get behind a tree or obstacle so the moose could not directly charge them.
“When I got to the family, the moose had moved on so we carefully started back toward the trail exit,” Arnold said. “As we approached the end of the trail, I was notified that the moose had circled around and was at the trail exit and it seemed like it didn’t want to move.”
Arnold coerced the moose to move using non-lethal blank ammunition, and neither the moose or humans were harmed.
“When out in nature it is vital to maintain situational awareness and keep your distance from wildlife,” Arnold said. “To avoid surprising wildlife, make noise such as talking or wearing a bell. And as a last line of defense, bear spray works on all animals and can save your life if a dangerous situation occurs.”
