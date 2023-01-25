Eielson Air Force Base saw a growth spurt in the past year with the arrival of 54 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters in May and the addition of thousands of people.
Col. David Berkland, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson, provided an update on the base during a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.
The build-up started in 2020, and over two years Eielson added 3,500 people, including military and civilian personnel, contractors and their families.
“It’s a significant impact to our community,” Berkland said. “The increased payroll is obviously being spent in downtown Fairbanks.”
The base anticipates welcoming four KC-135 Stratotankers starting this fall, bringing with them around 260 personnel and their families. The additional KC-135s will join the eight already stationed at Eielson under the Alaska Air National Guard’s 168th Wing.
The addition of the F-35s and the anticipated arrival of the KC-135s means an uptick in activity, including training sorties and flight operations.
“It’s nonstop activity, and noise complaints go up in the summer,” Berkland said.
Overall, Eielson provides an $819 million economic impact to Fairbanks North Star Borough, with an average salary on base of $58,450.
As of May 2022, the base served 3,151 active duty personnel; 3,426 civilian employees and contractors; 6,479 family members; and 2,391 retirees. However, the growth presents a significant housing issue.
“We are fully occupied for housing on base,” Berkland said. “Our dorms are over capacity.”
Eielson had 2,793 residents in its on-base family houses, while it had 786 airmen in dorms. Just over 600 airmen were assigned to dedicated dorms and another 178 overflowed into a divested lodging facility.
“We converted some of our lodgings into permanent dormitories,” Berkland said. “We had a lot of airmen living off installation that were still dorm-eligible, so we brought them back on to base to free up housing availability for families that don’t have an option on base.”
Berkland said efforts by the FNSB Housing Task Force and the borough itself will help alleviate the installation’s housing shortage over the long term. The task force, launched in 2018, conducted an analysis on the region’s military housing needs.
Housing needs also prompted the borough to adopt tax breaks in 2022 for developers who built multi-family housing in the Fairbanks and North Pole areas.
Berkland said the KC-135s beddown will be done in phases due to the housing crunch.
“We want this beddown of the KC-135s to go smoothly and those airmen to have a great experience moving here,” Berkland said. “We want Eielson and the community to be the prime choice for whatever opportunities comes next.”
A key strategic installation
Berkland stressed Eielson’s strategic importance to national and Arctic security.
“Whoever holds Alaska holds the world, and that remains true today,” Berkland said. “We can get to anywhere in the northern hemisphere in a single fighter sortie.”
The Department of Defense’s updated National Defense Strategy document identifies the People’s Republic of China as the top challenge given its recent claim as a non-Arctic state. Similar Arctic strategy updates specifically name Eielson Air Force Base as a key asset because of its F-35 squadrons.
“With the receding ice sheets in the Arctic, there is a lot more navigable water,” Berkland said. “The bottom line is that it’s really about economics. China can take the Arctic route from Shanghai to Europe and save about two weeks and gross billions of dollars. When there’s more human activity in the Arctic and more competition for resources, there is going to be friction.”
Eielson will host the 2023 Arctic Lightning Airshow July 21-23, despite its air field undergoing a summer resurfacing.
“They said it’s impossible, but we’re still going to do it,” Berkland said.
Coordinators are still scheduling events and finalizing details leading up to the event.
The air show will include demonstrations for the base’s squadrons, parachute shows and other activities.