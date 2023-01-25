Eielson Air Force Base saw a growth spurt in the past year with the arrival of 54 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters in May and the addition of thousands of people.

Col. David Berkland, commander of the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson, provided an update on the base during a Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday.

