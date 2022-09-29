After some delays, the U.S. Department of Defense released its request for proposal requirements to build a nuclear mirco-reactor at Eielson Air Force Base.
Once awarded, the project will become the first commercial application of the technology.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
After some delays, the U.S. Department of Defense released its request for proposal requirements to build a nuclear mirco-reactor at Eielson Air Force Base.
Once awarded, the project will become the first commercial application of the technology.
“The release of the RFP for the Eielson AFB micro-reactor is a critical next step in furthering the development and deployment of reliable and clean energy technology at Department of the Air Force installations,” said Nancy Balkus, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety and Infrastructure in an Air Force news release.
The RFP covers “the construction, provision, testing, operation, management, maintenance and eventual removal of a nuclear micro-reactor energy production facility.” Once completed it would add to Eielson’s source of energy and steam.
The size and type of the micro-reactor hasn’t been determined, but the Air Force noted that they “are a simple and compact form of nuclear reactor capable of producing between 1-20 megawatts of electric and/or thermal power.”
“Micro-reactors are small nuclear reactors that can produce clean energy and are equipped with built-in safety features that self-adjust to changing conditions and demands to prevent overheating,” the Air Force noted in its news release. “The technology’s ability to operate independently from the commercial grid and reduce greenhouse gas emissions make micro-reactors a promising power source for remote domestic military installations critical to the national security infrastructure.”
The Air Force selected Eielson as the location for the pilot program in 2021 in response to the Fiscal Year 2019 National Defense Authorization Act requirement to construct and operate a micro-reactor by the end of 2027.
According to an updated tentative timeline, the goal is to select the vendor, begin permitting and licensing in 2023, execute the contract in 2024, start construction in 2025 and run the pilot phase and pre-operation testing through 2026. The end goal is to have it commercially operational by Dec. 31, 2027.
The main drive will be to determine whether micro-reactors are a suitable solution for the energy needs of remote military installations and forward operating bases.
“This program is extremely important to mission assurance and sustainment in the face of climate change and continued national defense threats and demonstrates the department’s commitment to ensuring our installations have a safe, reliable supply of energy, no matter their location,” Balkis said.
According to the Air Force, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will license the reactor, but it will be commercially owned and operated. The Air Force would purchase the energy via long-term contract for a fixed price. The contract would be for up to 30 years.
Eielson Air Force Base will hold a pre-proposal event Oct. 12.
Micro-reactors have been touted as one of several options to solve rural Alaska’s energy demands. Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska’s U.S. Senators have both supported the idea, and Dunleavy’s office approved a streamlined approval process in the event the technology becomes commercially viable.
The Air Force, in a frequently asked questions document, noted the micro-reactor will be used for Eielson Air Force Base alone and won’t be connected to the region’s power grid, nor will it be meant to supplant traditional power sources such as coal.
“This is a new generation asset, not a replacement asset,” the document states. “Its relatively small scale will also not disrupt coal plant demand should the asset ever be connected to the grid. The Air Force recognizes the importance of the industry to the community.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.