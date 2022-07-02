The Alaska Department of Natural Resources extended its Red Flag Warnings through Saturday for the Clear and Minto Lake fires as both areas expect dry thunderstorms, the department announced in Friday updates.
Clear Fire
The Clear Fire area is expecting dry lighting strikes through Saturday afternoon and could spark new fires in and around the area. Rain isn’t expected in the forecast and will likely stat in the low to mid-80s, according to DNR’s update.
“Firefighting efforts may be hampered by dry lightning,” the update states. “Fire crews will be taken off the line and aircraft will be grounded if there are active strikes in the area.”
The Clear Fire, which was caused by a lighting strike, has caused the state elevate evacuation orders for all residents in areas accessed by Kobe Road and all cabins along the Teklanika River within two miles of the fire’s permitter.
Cabins between two and five miles were placed in a “Set” notice, with residents and visitors advised to prep a go bag with all important documents and items in case the alert level rose. The city of Anderson, Clear, and Clear Space Force Station are in a “Ready” stage.
The Clear Fire was last estimated at 25,822 acres in size, 8% contained with 400 personnel assigned to it.
Firefighting crews are focusing protection efforts for structures located east and southeast of the fire by equipping properties with sprinkler equipment and setting up a a bare mineral soil barrier.
The fire’s advance on the western end has been slowed because of wet fuels in the Teklanika riparian area. Firefighters are working to create more distance between the fire and unburned fuels on the north end and remove logs from Teklanika River to aid future boat access.
Evacuation centers have been set up at the Tri-Valley School in Healy and Nenana City School.
A community meeting is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Fire Hall (911 D Street) and will be streamed live on the Alaska Division of Forestry Facebook page.
Minto Fire
Similar to Clear Fire area, a Red Flag Warning was issued for the Minto Lakes Fire area extending to midnight Saturday with the expectation of dry thunderstorms.
The fire had grown to an estimated 22,218 acres.
As of Thursday, there were around 200 personnel assigned to the Minto Fires.
The Type 2 Northern Rockies Incident Management Team took over incident command of the fire Friday as firefighters continue structure protection measures along the Chatanika River.
Evacuations were put in place for cabins west of Shovel Creek within the Chatanika River Valley and west of Murphy Creek along the Chatanika River corridor.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Eastern Interior Field Office on Thursday closed public access to the western portion of the White Mountains National Recreation Area because of the fire activity. The closure includes all trails, public use cabins, trail shelters and the Wickersham Dome Trailhead at Mile 28 on the Elliot Highway.
DNR said all cabin reservations will be refunded during the closure.
Air resources, including helicopters and fixed-wing planes, continue to assist ground crews, but “low visibility due to smoke has kept them frequently grounded.”
When they do fly, they conduct water drops, reconnaissance flights, shuttle firefighters and move gear.
More resources are being brought in to combat the fire, with an emphasis on implementing structure protection measures along the Chatanika River from the Murphy Dome Road boat launch to Shovel Creek. Firefighters will also continue work upriver and open up old fire lines from the 2011 Hastings Fire in the Hayes Creek and Himalaya subdivisions.
Middle Fork Fire
The state continues to monitor the Middle Fork Fire, which grew to an estimated 1,000 acres. The fire is located east of Chena Hot Springs Road mile markers 44-45.5, outside of Fairbanks.
Due to the fire’s presence, the state closed Red Squirrel Campground at Mile 43, the Mile 45.5 and Mile 48 ponds, North Fork public use cabin and Hunt Memorial public use cabin.
Granite Tors Trailhead and Campground and Angel Rocks Trails are not closed at this time.
Fire staff will continue to monitor the fire and Chena Hot Springs Road over the weekend,” DNR’s update states.
State bans fireworks use
Due to the persisting hot, dry weather and number of wildland fires, the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office and Division of Forestry and Fire Protection suspended firework usage for much of the state.
The ban applies to Fairbanks North Star Borough, the areas in and around Delta Junction, Tok and Upper Tanana Valley, the Denali Borough, Kenai Peninsula Borough, Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Copper River Basin Area.
The decision comes on the heel of the city of North Pole’s decision to prohibit firework sales inside city limits; the city of Fairbanks already bans their use inside city limits.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough on Friday issued its own statement, noting that residents who don’t comply with the ban in the borough area outside North Pole and Fairbanks city limits are subject to a $1,000 fine under borough code FNSBC 21.16.030.
The borough also suspended firewood cutting on all borough-owned land until further notice due to extreme fire danger. All woodcutting licenses won’t be valid during the suspension, but haven’t been revoked.
Once the suspension has been lifted, the borough said it will extend the cutting license by the number of days the suspension was in effect.
State Fire Marshal Richard Boothby cited the number of ongoing wildland fires, dry climate and the number of resources committed to combating the fires as reasons.
The Division of Forestry estimates that more than 1.8 million acres have burned this season.
As of Friday, there were 160 active fires in Alaska, 21 of them staffed with a total of 1,014 personnel.