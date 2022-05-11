Fairbanks North Star Borough Mayor Bryce Ward said he supports adding Pioneer Park to the National Register of Historic Places as long as it won’t impede needed improvements at the park.
“I can understand the benefits,” Ward said at a Tuesday news conference. “Really, they need to convince our Public Works Department.”
Now, members of the borough’s Historic Preservation Commission are calling meetings with public works employees to provide more information with hopes to get their support. The commission has been preparing to nominate Pioneer Park to join the registry since shortly after the park’s 50th anniversary in 2017.
“Why don’t we pin this down?” Commissioner Patricia Peirsol said at the panel’s meeting on May 3. “Why don’t we just move forward with this? I mean, this is ridiculous. This has been going on forever. We understand that people have hesitancy about properties being on the register, and we know how to answer those questions. Why don’t we just do it? Sorry, I am just venting.”
Molly Proue, chairwoman of the Historic Preservation Commission, said staff has changed at borough departments since the commission started preparing the application.
“I think they are just unfamiliar with some of the nuances of national register nominations and listings so Mayor Ward asked us to speak directly with the Department of Public Works to assuage their concerns before we move on with the nomination process,” Proue said. “I am working on putting together an FAQ (frequently asked questions) document to try to make them more comfortable about this.”
Belonging to the registry confers a property formal recognition of historical, architectural or archeological significance based on national standards and qualifies some properties for preservation grants.
A spot on the registry does not obligate property owners to take extra measures as far as care, maintenance or changing the property “for the most part,” according to Alaska state historian Katie Ringsmuth.
Once completed, the nomination application will go to the nine-member Alaska Historical Commission, led by Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, and then the Keeper of the National Register of Historic Places in Washington D.C.
Pioneer Park is in need of millions worth of maintenance and repairs with multiple projects planned in the coming years, including new restrooms, removal of an underground kashim, structural repairs to cabin No. 36, a new welcome sign, a new playground and new train trestles.
Several structures within Pioneer Park are on the National Register of Historic Places, including the Harding Railroad Car, the SS Nenana and the Wickersham House.