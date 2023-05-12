The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly narrowly adopted a conservative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Thursday in a 5-4 vote which left local education funding at $50 million and three positions at Mary Siah Recreation Center without clear guidelines on whether to close the facility.
The budget also provided $2 million in property tax relief, provides a salary increase for the borough attorney and reduces Public Works scoping for the former Joy Elementary building from $500,000 to $50,000.
Its operating budget would be set at around $183 million, including $145 million for the areawide budget, which covers most general services and creates a lower property tax mill rate. The mill rate itself will be set by June 10.
An educational debate
Education was by far the largest part of the borough budget, but assemblymembers were split over how to fund it beyond the $50 million set in the finance committee substitute.
The school district requested $59 million with the intent to preserve elementary school class sizes, several key positions and programs, while acknowledging deep cuts will continue. Mayor Bryce Ward’s budget recommended a technically flat budget at roughly $55.5 million.
Assemblymembers Tammie Wilson, Barbara Haney, Jimi Cash, Brett Rotermund and Aaron Lojewski voted against increases, while Assemblymembers Savannah Fletcher, David Guttenberg, Kristan Kelly and Mindy O’Neal favored higher amounts.
Guttenberg initially tried increasing the budget to $59 million, but his motion failed.
“I think the request is reasonable and one of the prime purposes of having a borough … is providing an educational system for our students,” Guttenberg said. “It’s economic opportunity, growth and we can’t do that unless we educate our youth.”
Guttenberg later stated the school district’s budget still lacks funding for district employee wage increases beyond normal step increases, and the district still faces budgetary challenges. He added the comments he had received was that schools were a major factor in whether families moved to the borough or not.
Fletcher attempted several times to amend the amount, starting $58.million and moving down in $500,000 increments.
“Schools are the bedrock of our community,” Fletcher said when making each amendment. ““Our students, our teachers and support staff deserve this. We can play a role in all this by supporting them now.”
Fletcher and other Assemblymembers noted that while the Alaska Legislature is moving toward either a one-time increase or a permanent boost in educational funding, the district still faces a tough fiscal year ahead.
“I don’t think we can lose honestly,” Kelly said. “I really feel like our school district and our children need to see our support. I feel like the opportunities our kids have in high school right now are very different than when my son went through eight years ago … it’s less and it’s not supposed to work that way.”
Cash was the most vocal against raising funding, noting the borough Assembly can adopt a follow-up amendment to increase the amount. But he was mostly critical of the Fairbanks Education Association and Educational Support Staff Association, calling the unions’ support campaigns “scare tactics.”
“I am really bothered by the emotional yo-yo game the FEA and ESSA play with their members,” Cash said. “They have put out this huge campaign that we are going to lay people off, class sizes are going up, knowing full well that the legislature is probably going to give them more money.”
He added if the state doesn’t provide more funding, “we always come through.” Rather than standing behind the borough, he alleged the unions put out messages that teachers will be fired and schools will decline further.
“Our schools are going to be funded the way they should be funded … because they are probably going to get a lot more money," Cash said.
He added the district won’t shove “teachers into 40-student classes” and “our teachers are not starving.” He was also critical of the school district providing part of union leaders’ salaries.
“For all these reasons, there is no way I will support an increase in funding right now,” he said.
Wilson noted a “no” vote doesn’t mean she doesn’t support education.
“There are other ways to address the issue, but this isn’t the not the appropriate place to discuss that,” Wilson said. “There are other ways to fill the gap.”
Rotermund blasted the state presiding over what he called a broken funding formula, which includes adopting a budget before knowing what state funding will look like for education.
“We are arguing over numbers we don’t even know are there,” Rotermund said. “The school board and us should not even be meeting on this issue until the legislature is there and gives us a number … we are all sitting here all turning each other into enemies.”
Lojewski, in his closing comments, noted the chances of increased state funding are strong, including a bill passed by the Senate that would provide a permanent $175-plus million increase (about $16 million locally).
“The math isn’t adding up that this is a cut,” Lojewski said. He added, even if the funding comes in less, a proposal from borough administration could provide $5.5 million in borough fund balance to match the original $55.5 proposed by Ward.
The borough's general fund balance is projected at $31.1 million, according to Ward's proposed budget, or about $5 million above target.
However, the fund balance remains an estimate until the budget is set.
“The general fund balance going into the fiscal year 2024 is only an estimate now,” Public Information Officer Lanien Livingston said in an email Friday. “The final number cannot be determined until after the fiscal year-end closes on June 30, 2023, and the Borough’s annual financial audit is completed in the fall."
The amount "is adjusted for all supplemental appropriations that utilize the fund balance as a funding source since the last audit date."
Mary Siah makes a splash
Mary Siah Recreation Center had its own debate as assembly members questioned whether to eliminate 3.66 lifeguard positions — all vacant — from the pool’s budget.
Residents came out in strong support of keeping Mary Siah open, largely citing its benefit to seniors and to people with mobility issues.
Wilson pushed through an amendment asking for a plan to evaluate uses of both Mary Siah and Hamme Pool, as well as making Hamme Pool more accessible.
A few Assembly members pointed out Hamme and Mary Siah serve different groups and programs and transitioning services would make no sense, and that the borough poured $2.5 million into renovations and a new jacuzzi system.
Kelly made an attempt to restore the positions, but it was rejected in a failed 4-5 vote.
Wilson questioned the logic, noting that the borough already had at least 11 lifeguard positions it still needed to fill. She later said it’s feasible both pools could be operated if those spots are filled.
Ward, the borough mayor, said every vacant but open position provides the borough flexibility to add back services as they are filled. Ward added that the cut positions would eventually effectively shut down the pool. However, he said
Parks and Recreation Director Donnie Hayes said the borough could technically operate both pools with its current programming, but the likely projection would be Mary Siah’s closure.
“It is not as easy to say keep them open and continue to work with the amount of people we have right now. We are piece-milling right now," Hayes said.
He added his department has been creative in trying to recruit lifeguards over the past year with intermittent results.
Rotermund said the underlying issue had to do with the lifeguard salary, adding a lifeguard recently resigned to take a job as a barista for similar pay.
“Let that sink in … she could make more money as a barista with zero responsibility for someone’s life,” Rotermund said. “The bigger elephant is whatever we are paying our lifeguards is probably not enough.”
Guttenberg said while a long-term plan has been needed for some time, his concern was the lack of a clear picture over the next year and the fear they were stressing both Fairbanks pools.
When voting for the failed attempt to restore lifeguards, O’Neall said the end result will be on the Assembly, not the borough administration.
“We have effectively hamstrung the administration to where they have to make hard decisions,” O’Neall said. “Hopefully we could come out of this but we have effectively said do more with less.”