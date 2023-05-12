Borough assembly meeting

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District board members Tim Doran and Melissa Burnett talk during a borough assembly meeting discussion on local education funding Thursday night, May 11, 2023. 

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly narrowly adopted a conservative budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 Thursday in a 5-4 vote which left local education funding at $50 million and three positions at Mary Siah Recreation Center without clear guidelines on whether to close the facility.

The budget also provided $2 million in property tax relief, provides a salary increase for the borough attorney and reduces Public Works scoping for the former Joy Elementary building from $500,000 to $50,000.

