Alaska educational organizations highlighted funding challenges that state school districts face going into the upcoming fiscal year at a Wednesday Senate finance committee meeting.
Presenters included the Alaska Council of School Administrators (ACSA), the Coalition for Education Equity Executive, Association of Alaska School Boards Executive and labor union National Education Association Alaska.
Lisa Parady, executive director of ACSA, said it’s a myth that most funding goes to district administrative costs.
“Education spending is going to the classroom,” Parady stressed. Seventy-four percent goes to teaching and the classroom, based on a 2023 DEED report.
Cost of living in rural and remote Alaska is higher than the rest of the country.
Per-pupil spending is the sixth highest, but Parady cited a legislative study that found Alaska was underfunding education by 2% in 2019.
“Adequate funding remains our most critical need,” she said.
“Flat funding is a cut to all school districts because it does not account for inflation,” Parady said. “Inflation diminishes our purchasing power.”
Parady noted that accounting for the inflation rate means the current BSA of $5,930 equates to a value of $4,776 in 2012 dollars.
The Alaska Reads Act, passed last May, will add $30 to the BSA starting July 1. It will be the first boost since 2017. However, the additional funding comes with strings attached. The spending on literacy requires all students reach grade-level reading skills by the end of third grade.
Parady said the BSA needs a 14% to 18% increase just to keep the schools offering their current services.
“There needs to be some trigger to tie funding to inflation so we don’t go for several years without being compensated for inflation,” Parady said, noting the cost of utilities, insurance, transportation and classroom materials have increased.
“We have to do less with less because these costs have escalated out of control,” Parady said.
“There is a lot of interest in the majority caucus in educational funding but also a lot of sidebars about making sure spending goes where it’s needed,” said Sen. Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak.
Parady said Alaska’s education foundation “is cracking,” adding that educators aren’t afraid of accountability.
“Any increases to make us whole are doing just that,” Parady said. “It’s not additional funding to go to hire additional teachers or something on top of we’re doing.”
Coalition for Education Equity Executive Director Sarah Sledge noted that school districts often need to shift funds into reserves to budget for emergencies. She added, however, a few districts have reported an empty fund balance reserve.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District administration in recent meetings noted the district faces that scenario.
Sen. Jesse Bjorkman, R-Nikiski, said the consistent need of school districts over the years requires more than just a 14% to 18% increase in the BSA.
The state funding formula involves a complex calculation based that start’s an adjusted daily attendance: a district’s regular average daily attendance, its cost factor, special needs, vocation education, special education and correspondence/home school attendance.
The adjusted daily attendance is then used to calculate funding based on the Base Student Allocation, the district’s basic need, required local contribution, impact aid, state aid and quality schools funding.
The funding formula also factor hold harmless provisions a district might have due to a minimum five percent enrollment drop.
During a Monday committee meeting, Department of Education and Early Childhood Acting Commissioner Heidi Teshner said the state is comfortable with most of the funding formula.
“We recognize the BSA has not kept up with inflation and that student cost factors are outdated as well,” Teshner said.
AASB Executive Director Lon Garrison said while the state has fulfilled its role in state funding, it’s been insufficient for the past decade.
“It’s been a chronic issue,” Garrison said. The state has provided one-time additional funding several times, which he called helpful, but it hasn’t done enough.
K-12 teacher turnover has been another challenge facing Alaska schools.
“We are in a groundhog day cycle right now,” Parady said.
Uncertain funding causes uncertainty among school districts employees, which in turn creates turnover.
“We have lost our competitiveness to draw from a diminishing pool of teachers,” Parady said. “We don’t have the draw, the competitive retirement benefits or pay.”
NEA Alaska President Tom Klaameyer said the pandemic took its toll on teachers and students.
Flat funding, he added, has caused districts to close schools or cut programs.
“There are over 2,100 fewer adults supporting students than there were in 2010,” Klaameyer said. “Flat funding has effective decimated the most effective support for students, which is certified adults.”
Educator turnover impacts students and schools, Klaameyer said, creating larger class sizes, less one-on-one attention and decrease in student performance.
He added one of the best solutions for the “teach-and-leave” problem would be to restore a defined-benefits retirement system. The state discontinued its defined benefits retirement system in 2006 in favor of a defined contribution system.
“Alaska is the only state in the union without a defined benefit program,” Klaameyer said. He added Alaska doesn’t contribute Social Security for employees in its post-retirement system.
Another issue includes Alaska’s defined contribution system, which allows educators to transfer their contributions after five years and take jobs out of state.
“It’s becoming known as education tourism,” Klaameyer said. “We have an opportunity to right the ship.”