The Alaska Department of Education and Early Development has made available a program that uses the popular game Minecraft to teach coding.
Coding in Minecraft, by Prodigy Learning, uses Minecraft: Education Edition to teach block-based coding at levels suitable for upper elementary, middle and high school. The program is designed so that teachers with little or no experience coding can incorporate coding in their classroom.
“Increasing career, technical and culturally relevant education to meet student and workforce needs is one of five priorities of Alaska’s Education Challenge,” Acting Commissioner Heidi Teshner said in a news release announcing coding program. “In recent years, Alaska has already seen increased opportunity and participation in students learning to code through existing partnerships. Coding in Minecraft will increase opportunities for student learning and provide educators with the knowledge they need to bring coding into the classroom.”
Statewide licensing for Coding in Minecraft and supplemental licensing for Minecraft: Education Edition was secured through funds from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.