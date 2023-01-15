Daily News-Miner publisher Richard Harris announced a change in editorial staff effective immediately. Replacing Gary Black as managing editor is Hank Nuwer, a longtime journalist and managing editor of the Celina Daily Standard in Ohio.
“I’m very delighted to welcome Hank and his wife Gosia to Fairbanks,” Harris said. “Hank brings with him model news judgment, understanding of the forces shaping newsrooms today, and has a long track record of teaching and mentoring journalists to produce their most aspiring work.”
Nuwer is a graduate of Buffalo State College in New York and holds a master’s degree from New Mexico Highland University. BSC awarded Nuwer an honorary doctorate in 2006 for his career as a journalist and social critic. He also is the author of investigative books such as “Hazing: Destroying Young Lives.”
Currently residing in Fairbanks, Nuwer also owns properties in Tok and Alexander Creek, Alaska. He is married to Gosia Nuwer, a tax accountant.
“I’m thrilled to be a working editor for the News-Miner,” said Nuwer. “Every Alaska resident has a great story to tell, and I am honored to tell those stories.”
Black at his own request is now the paper’s news editor.
“Black’s experience at the News-Miner for 16 years certainly shortens my own learning curve as a new managing editor,” said Nuwer. “I’m thrilled to have all his experience ready to tap.”
In addition to editing the Daily Standard, Nuwer taught journalism as an adjunct professor at Ball State University and is a member of the BSU Journalism Hall of Fame.
Prior to working at the Daily Standard, Nuwer wrote a general interest column about life on the Ohio-Indiana state line. The Ohio Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) awarded his column first place “Best of Show” in 2021. The Indiana SPJ awarded his column third place in a similar competition.