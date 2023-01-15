Hank Nuwer

Hank Nuwer is replacing Gary Black as managing editor of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Daily News-Miner publisher Richard Harris announced a change in editorial staff effective immediately. Replacing Gary Black as managing editor is Hank Nuwer, a longtime journalist and managing editor of the Celina Daily Standard in Ohio.

“I’m very delighted to welcome Hank and his wife Gosia to Fairbanks,” Harris said. “Hank brings with him model news judgment, understanding of the forces shaping newsrooms today, and has a long track record of teaching and mentoring journalists to produce their most aspiring work.”