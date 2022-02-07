Thousands of new jobs could bolster the Alaska economy in 2022, but a nationwide labor shortage may slow growth, an economist told policy makers.
“Alaska is headed in the right direction,” economist Dr. Mouchine Guettabi said at a recent presentation at the Institute of Social and Economic Research, which is part of the University of Alaska.
Guettabi has been tracking the Alaska economy and providing forecasts for lawmakers since 2020. He said that more than 7,000 jobs may be added to the Alaska economy in 2022, as the state continues to recover from the pandemic-related slowdown.
An infusion of federal dollars for building roads, bridges and other infrastructure could add another 14,000 jobs this year to the Alaska economy.
But Guettabi cautioned that there is a lot of uncertainty that includes inflation, how quickly the dollars flow to Alaska, and a persistent labor shortage in Alaska.
Overall, federal dollars related to Covid assistance, including from the American Rescue Plan, have kept the Alaska economy stable since the coronavirus shut down Alaska’s tourism economy in early 2020, Guettabi said.
“Absent those federal injections, the Alaska economy would be in a much worse situation than it is now,” Guettabi said, noting the state had just pulled out of a three-year recession when the pandemic hit.
In 2022, Guettabi predicted that most of Alaska’s organic job growth will be in leisure and hospitality, retail and health care, in that order.
He said that another windfall of federal dollars should continue to propel the economy.
The Infrastructure and Jobs Act, which President Biden signed into law in November 2021, is expected to bring in $1 billion a year over the next five years to Alaska.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped to carry the bill to adoption in Congress. Murkowski described the projected federal spending on Alaska’s infrastructure as significant for the state and its future.
The federal infrastructure dollars will add employment opportunities in construction and the businesses that support it, Guettabi said.
“The promise of $5 billion entering the Alaska economy over the next five years … that could be a massive catalyst to help with the recovery,” he said. But there also are many variables, he said.
Guettabi cautioned that the state still needs to address structural challenges for the economy. They include a long-term decline in oil and gas jobs, which have been the pillar of the Alaska economy.
“There are not a lot of organic catalysts for growth. Where is that growth going to come from?” he asked.
The national labor shortage also may slow economic growth in 2022, even with an infusion of federal dollars, he said.
“We don’t know how many Alaska firms and contractors can take on that level of work, and how difficult it will be to find workers,” he said.
Other states are having labor shortages, too, yet labor force participation in Alaska has been on a downward trend for a decade, Guettabi said.
“It is important that the people addressing these issues do not conflate the problems” from the pandemic with structural problems in the Alaska economy, he said.
If the Alaska economy accelerates at a rapid pace, multiple sectors will be vying for a small labor pool, he said.
Guettabi noted that across the U.S., most every state since 2020 has reported fewer people employed relative to the working-age population.
“This does not make it any better knowing that employers in other states also are struggling,” he said. “There is not a quick fix. It is not about giving people a bonus to get back to work.”