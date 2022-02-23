An economic summit hosted by the Fairbanks North Star Borough opened Tuesday at the Westmark Hotel with the goal of paving a five-year plan for the Interior.
Tuesday’s agenda included in depth sessions on key industry sectors, including mining, tourism, energy, health care and agriculture. Today’s focus includes similar sessions on community influencers such as small business, communications, housing, education and recreation.
All of the information from the summit will be used to develop the next Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS, a locally based, regionally driven planning document that guides local government and community action.
“We want to make sure this CEDS truly reflects the community and the priorities we have and the vision we want to see going forward,” said Borough Mayor Bryce Ward during the summit’s opening comments.
Shelly Wade with Agnew Beck, the project’s lead consultant, said community influencers play key foundational parts “to help support industry sectors.”
The summit’s discussion points include interviews, research, workshops and data with community and industry stakeholders dating back to April 2021.
“All of that information has come together and the first question is ‘Did we get it right?’” Wade said. “We didn’t capture everything so we’re looking for everyone’s technical expertise and community input to see what is missing.”
Key for successful plan
The borough’s economic development commission is spearheading the CEDS development. The plan, technically a five-year roadmap, runs through 2026, with smaller annual updates.
Brittany Smart, the borough’s CEDS project manager, said the upcoming CEDS takes into account the changes of the past five years, including hard lessons learned from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Resiliency in an economy is critically important and something we are looking at as a focus,” Smart said. Other major impacts include addition of 54 F-35 jets, four KC-135 refueling planes, and housing needs.
Smart said the plan focuses on the Interior as a whole, including the Denali and North Slope boroughs, Anderson, Delta Junction, Nenana and Tok and the Tanana Chiefs Conference and other Alaska Native organizations. She added the federal government is looking more and more at CEDS documents to justify distribution of funds for regional and local projects.
Another goal, she said, includes better integrating the area’s diverse economy. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough alone, the largest sectors include military at 16%, business services another 14% and state and local government 12%, followed by educational and health services at 11%.
“This is truly a community plan,” Smart said.
The summit concludes today at 4 p.m. with an hour of closing remarks and next steps. The closing portion will be available in person or on Zoom. For more information, visit www.fnsbceds.com.