The military is an important part of Fairbanks, so much so it is makes up about a third of the local economy.
That’s why one of the things the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) puts a focus on is civilian-military integration, said Jomo Stewart, president and CEO of the economic agency. Stewart’s comments came Tuesday at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s business luncheon, where he touched on the military-civilian connection, energy issues, broadband growth and other topics of regional economic interest.
“We are one community separated by a fence line,” he said of Fairbanks residents and the armed forces.
FEDC’s mission is to protect and promote the economy for Interior Alaska residents and businesses, Stewart said. With that in mind, military installations rely more and more on local communities for goods and services that installations used to offer on base, such as housing, child care, recreation, retail, education or health care, he said.
“We are going to be relied on,” Stewart said. “We are going to have to be able to provide those goods and services if we want them to remain here.”
One of the challenges that residents and the military both face is high energy costs, he said, adding that “FEDC works really hard to find ways to reduce and stabilize the cost of energy.”
Stewart said that a FEDC broadband task force starts Monday as part of the Interior Issues Council to connect residents with internet resources in areas where there is limited connectivity. A benefit of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, was that it revealed gaps in our systems — such as those residents who have limited internet.
Looking to the future, Stewart announced that FEDC is accepting applicants to the Alaska Interior Small Business Accelerator, a six-week course that teaches small business owners about creating a mission and values, building a business model, marketing and financing.
When it comes to food security, he acknowledged that that FEDC tries to support the local agricultural community but “We are an insecure place when it comes to agriculture, if only because so much of it has to come from somewhere else.”
Stewart encouraged business leaders to think about what Fairbanksans can do when they set their minds to it. Look at the paradigm of the proposed Manh Choh Mine project, he said.
“There is the opportunity right now for Alaska to become the China and Taiwan of the free world,” he said.
Stewart said the opportunity for centralized mineral processing in the Interior is here given the need to produce and refine rare earth minerals.
“Fairbanks can do big things when we set our minds to it and agree that that’s where we want to go,” Stewart said.
