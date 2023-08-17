Jomo Stewart

The military is an important part of Fairbanks, so much so it is makes up about a third of the local economy.

That’s why one of the things the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) puts a focus on is civilian-military integration, said Jomo Stewart, president and CEO of the economic agency. Stewart’s comments came Tuesday at the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce’s business luncheon, where he touched on the military-civilian connection, energy issues, broadband growth and other topics of regional economic interest.

