Like any successful developer, newly appointed Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Jomo Stewart feels passionately about the city.
“A lot of my work over the course of my career at Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation (FEDC) has been about trying to take no steps back, hold on to the best of what we have, while trying to leverage it for growth diversification and advancement,” he explained.
A 25-year resident of the Golden Heart City, Stewart took over as president and CEO in January after previously serving as FEDC’s energy, military and mining specialist and senior project manager. He succeeded former CEO Jim Dodson, who served for more than 15 years.
“He’s been a remarkable mentor,” Stewart said. “He has shown successive waves of young professionals that not only can you make a life, but you can make a good life that includes service to your community.”
Originally from Virginia, Stewart had extensive experience in both the public and private sector prior to taking on his leadership role at FEDC. He started his career as a chief of staff in the Alaska Legislature and later became communications director for the Alaska Gasline Port Authority. In 2006, Stewart applied for a project manager position at FEDC after seeing a classified ad in the newspaper and has remained involved with the organization since.
During his first years at FEDC, Stewart successfully worked alongside academics, utility representatives and local residents to put forward a solution to combat rising oil prices, something that helped home and business owners across the state.
Under his new role as president, Stewart hopes to continue these efforts to increase economic opportunities and decrease costs for Fairbanks residents.
“It’s nice that I’m in a position to help continue those kinds of efforts and to see that they do continue working for the benefit of the community,” Stewart said.
“There’s a lot of needs that still need addressing,” he added. “We can meet those challenges, we can build those things, we can capture those opportunities, you know, if folks are willing to throw in and give it their best.”
The FEDC is a local nonprofit organization that serves residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough with projects centered on local economic drivers, including mining, energy, the university and the military.
Outside of work, Stewart is involved in local theater productions and enjoys singing and performing karaoke around town.
Stewart said his teenage daughter inspired him to “do everything that I could to make sure that when they did come back [to Fairbanks,] that this place would be here for them as good as I found it, hopefully better then they left it.”