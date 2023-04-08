Downtown Fairbanks will welcome a sunrise service on Easter Sunday as members of multiple denominations gather for the annual event.
The Easter sunrise service is hosted by the “Together We Stand” Ministries and is done on the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge leading over the Chena River to Golden Heart Plaza.
According to a ministry news release, the service starts at 7 a.m. The reason for the timing of the service is meant to “coincide with the rising of the sun because … it was dawn when the first believers went to the tomb of Jesus, found the rock rolled away from the entrance and the body of Jesus gone.”
Bell ringing from Immaculate Conception Church will start the service, followed by sermons, songs and presentations from local businesses and churches that are gathering together in celebration.
This year will mark the 18th year. The service, which has drawn up to 1,00 people in the past, went on a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead, Coordinators A.W. Buie and Jeff Howe, a pastor at North Pole Worship Center, chose to hold the event virtually.
The service was broadcast pre-recorded sermons and songs on local radio stations.
It returned to the bridge last year.
“As we continue celebrating at the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge in Fairbanks, the order of worship generally reflects the practices of each denomination but the theme of joyful celebration is consistent across all the services,” the ministry release stated.