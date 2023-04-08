Sunrise Ceremony

Submitted photo

People gather for the annual Easter Sunrise Ceremony on the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge. This year’s ceremony will be held at 7 a.m.

 Submitted photo

Downtown Fairbanks will welcome a sunrise service on Easter Sunday as members of multiple denominations gather for the annual event.

The Easter sunrise service is hosted by the “Together We Stand” Ministries and is done on the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge leading over the Chena River to Golden Heart Plaza.