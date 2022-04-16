After a two-year hiatus, Fairbanks’ Easter Sunrise Service will return to the bridge in 2022. Fairbanksans can gather in-person for the early-morning service on the William Ransom Wood Centennial Bridge over the Chena River. The 17th annual event runs from 7-7:45 a.m. Easter Sunday.
“Out of a pandemic, the ministry of the Easter Sunrise Service is back ... on the bridge,” said event co-coordinator Anthony “A.W.” Buie. The event is coordinated by Buie, a former Fairbanks pastor who now lives in Louisville, Kentucky, and Jeff Howe, a pastor at the North Pole Worship Center.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was virtual for the past two years; Howe and Buie coordinated with Last Frontier Mediactive stations to broadcast the service. But now, as virus case numbers fall throughout the country and vaccines are widely available, they decided to return to an in person event.
“It was time,” Buie said, explaining that “People feel more safe, people have been vaccinated.” Being back in person “feels great,” he said.
It is fitting that the motto this year is “A Church Without Walls.” The church, Buie said, is comprised of individual people rather than a physical building. The motto is both literal — the gathering is outside — and metaphorical, because the service is open to people of all faiths. This also makes it appealing to those who may not attend a service inside a denominational church building.
“I want people to be really be a part of this,” Buie said. “We just want the community to come together.”
In past years, Buie said the event has drawn as many as 1,000 people from all walks of life and denominations. The bridge, he said, invites unity among groups within the community. “That bridge brings us together, a bridge of togetherness,” Buie said. The goal of the service is not to push any specific church’s message but instead to speak to as many Fairbanksans as possible.
Howe explained they try to get different participants each year, and this year several churches volunteered to be part of the service. “We’re excited to see the participation across that bridge,” Howe said. During the service, local pastors and ministers will each share different portions of the Bible.
In particular, Howe said, Jose Perez from Valley of Blessings Church will read an important passage. Guy Peters, director of Alaska Vision, will also speak, which Howe explained will help to build a bridge with the Alaska Native community in Fairbanks. This year’s event will honor Bill Bubbel, who Howe referred to as the “father” of the Easter sunrise service. There will be live music and the opportunity for attendees to join in singing a variety of hymns and worship songs.
In terms of advice for those planning to attend, Buie was succinct: “Be on time.” He added that when the bell at Immaculate Conception Church rings at 7 a.m. Sunday, “It’s on.”