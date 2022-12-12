A 35-year-old insurance agent and Republican who earned a Purple Heart in the war in Iraq, is two classes away from a bachelor’s degree in history, plays poker with devoted Democrats and won his first attempt at public office last month is one of four newly-elected members of the Alaska House of Representatives from Fairbanks.
The husband and father of two will be sworn in next month to represent House District 32, covering Fort Wainwright, Hamilton Acres and a portion of Badger Road, replacing Rep. Steve Thompson, R-Fairbanks, who endorsed him.
Stapp is originally from Kirkland, Washington, but Fairbanks has been home on and off since five months after he graduated from high school in 2006. He joined the U.S. Army, and Fort Wainwright was his first duty station.
“It was shocking, the cold and the darkness, but it was a new adventure,” he said.
Enlisting in the U.S. Army was the plan since seventh grade when Stapp resolved to serve the country following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The HBO Series “Band of Brothers” inspired Stapp to become a paratrooper.
He wound up doing two combat tours and served almost five years in the Army after having his three-year contract involuntarily extended.
Stapp left military service with a Combat Infantryman Badge, a shrapnel wound on his left calf, and enrolled at the University of Alaska Fairbanks on the GI Bill.
Being prepared is important to Stapp, who was 19 when he learned a difficult lesson about being unprepared.
Stapp had volunteered to go on the fast track to combat duty during the war in Iraq.
On the day he was reporting to his new unit, a man drove a fuel truck into the military compound and detonated a bomb.
Stapp was in his first battle, and he did not know how to drive the Humvee or use the radio. He tripped over a sandbag and almost dropped his rifle, which discharged. Stapp faced harsh military discipline.
“I had to do exercises for hours. I had to sleep in my body armor for three weeks,” he said. “It was a really humbling experience for me. That was kind of the moment where I decided that I would never kind of go into a situation unprepared again.
“That lesson taught me to be a detailed-oriented person,” he said.
When the Alaska Legislature convenes on Jan. 17, 2023, Stapp will be ready to fight for Fairbanks.
His policy priorities are affordable energy for the Interior, affordable healthcare and establishing a long-term fiscal plan for Alaska.
He hopes to get a seat on the House Finance Committee. Fairbanks needs representation on the House Finance, Stapp said. All three current Fairbanks representatives on the panel, Reps. Bart LeBon, Steve Thompson and Adam Wool, are leaving the Legislature.
Stapp also has is eye on the Military and Veterans Affairs Committee and the panel overseeing the departments of Health and of Family and Community Services.
Stapp selected Bernard Aoto, former president of the Associated Students of the University of Alaska Fairbanks, as his chief of staff.
Stapp is accustomed to serving others.
The Rotarian has a volunteered for the Literacy Council of Alaska and the Fairbanks Community Food Bank. Four years ago, he helped with LeBon’s campaign.
In addition to managing a squad of nine soldiers in the Army, Stapp has supervised insurance agents for Aflac Inc.
He resolved to run for public office in recent years. Once again, world events, including the U.S.’s hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in 2020, inspired him to act.
“People have asked me to run for lots of things for awhile,” Stapp said. “I ran to try to solve problems and structural issues and to try to treat people well. Politics doesn’t have to be dysfunctional all of the time.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.