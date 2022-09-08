Alaska earthquake

Mike Dinneen

Workers inspect an off-ramp that collapsed during a 2018 earthquake in Anchorage, Alaska.

Shake up your day: Earthquakes are common across most of Alaska, including Fairbanks. How would it feel to be in a big earthquake?

The Quake Cottage, an earthquake simulator, will be open to visitors of all ages and families in this free one-day event, 4-7 p.m. today in the parking lot of Pioneer Park. You’ll experience strong shaking and also learn how to prepare for the next big earthquake.