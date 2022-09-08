Shake up your day: Earthquakes are common across most of Alaska, including Fairbanks. How would it feel to be in a big earthquake?
The Quake Cottage, an earthquake simulator, will be open to visitors of all ages and families in this free one-day event, 4-7 p.m. today in the parking lot of Pioneer Park. You’ll experience strong shaking and also learn how to prepare for the next big earthquake.
The Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management owns and operates the Quake Cottage, which is based in Anchorage. The Alaska Earthquake Center partnered with the agency to bring this event to Fairbanks. It’s hosted by the Alaska Earthquake Center and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
For more information, contact uaf-aec@alaska.edu with the subject “Quake Cottage” or call 907-978-8080.