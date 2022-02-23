More than 13,000 customers in Fairbanks and the Interior lost power before dawn Tuesday, as Golden Electric Valley Association had its third widespread outage in less than a week.
The early morning power loss occurred when the Alaska Intertie, a high voltage line between Willow and Healy, was tripped near the Willow end, said Meadow Bailey, spokesperson for GVEA.
“This was the third time that the Alaska Intertie has tripped since last Thursday night,” Bailey said.
The power went out at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, affecting 13,289 customers. An hour later, power was restored to all but 867 customers largely located in the Badger Road area. Crews restored power there by 6:30 a.m.
“The trip was caused by heavy snow unloading from power lines in the Mat-Su area,” Bailey said.
“When the lines load up with snow, the lines sag. The snow will then come off the line (unload) due to wind, warm temperatures, etc., and that causes the line to bounce up a considerable amount,” Bailey said.
“During the bounce, the line can come in contact with something — a tree, another line — and this causes a disruption in power,” she said.