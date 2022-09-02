A 38-year-old Eagle man who said he was blackout drunk when he stabbed his friend to death and doesn’t remember it was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday in Fairbanks Superior Court.
Mickey Andrew Roberts, a 41-year-old husband and father of four, was stabbed four times in the stomach and once in the rib cage after intervening when Michael Eugene Stevens struck a woman in the face three years ago.
“He was my friend,” Stevens said. “I am truly sorry. I do not remember the events that went on that night. I do not recall what I did and what was involved. I will have to live with it for the rest of my life.”
“I just wish I could remember so I could own up to anything that went on,” he said. “I just wish I never went out that night.”
The soonest that Stevens is eligible for discretionary parole is September of 2034, according to Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle.
Stevens’ drinking problems and behavior had gotten worse in the years leading up to Roberts’ death, the judge said as he handed down a sentence of 30 years with 10 suspended and 10 years of probation.
Stevens was originally charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the incident. His sentencing happened as part of a plea agreement.
Joyce Roberts, wife of Mickey, spoke at the sentencing. They were together for 23 years. She said Mickey grew up around alcohol, poverty and violence but managed to learn to repair small engines and expanded his knowledge from there. He worked on the North Slope for 20 years, his wife said.
He served on the school board in Eagle, according to his obituary.
The family fell apart in the wake of Roberts’ death, Joyce said.
“My husband is dead. My son is in jail. My daughter is hooked on drugs because she can’t cope, and my kids cry for their dad,” she said.
Relatives of Stevens asked to speak, but Lyle denied the belated request.
“Every loss of life causes pain and loss that radiates throughout a family and a community for years,” the judge said.
Alcohol abuse has had a terrible impact on Stevens’ life, leading to multiple cases in the criminal justice system, he said.
“It has been a factor in nearly every criminal case that was filed against him,” Lyle said.
