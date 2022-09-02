In court

A 38-year-old Eagle man who said he was blackout drunk when he stabbed his friend to death and doesn’t remember it was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday in Fairbanks Superior Court.

Mickey Andrew Roberts, a 41-year-old husband and father of four, was stabbed four times in the stomach and once in the rib cage after intervening when Michael Eugene Stevens struck a woman in the face three years ago.

