Fairbanks North Star Borough School District student transportation got off to a slow start last fall when Durham School Services, the bus contractor, was able to provide service for 65 stops instead of the 115 the district hoped to begin with.
Since then, Durham has taken several steps to fill vacancies in its pool of drivers so the district could add stops back to its list of routes, William Zimmerman, Durham’s Northwest regional director, said during a school board meeting last week.
By the end of the school year, it had added 22 new routes and improved on-time performance from 78.3% to 95%, Zimmerman said.
Durham started providing bus services for the school district in Fall 2021 as part of a 10-year contract. That same year, the district faced a massive driver shortage that caused the district to set up rotating schedules. The district moved back to a fixed route system in fall 2022 but still faced a shortage of bus drivers.
As a result, it created community pick-up/drop-off points due to the inability to travel into neighborhoods.
“This was a huge year for Durham in terms of the Fairbanks school transportation,” Zimmerman said.
To attract new drivers, Durham raised its wage scale significantly, with new drivers starting at $26.74 an hour and experienced drivers earning as much as $31.54 an hour. The total investment totaled just above $800,000 for Durham.
“The new wage made Fairbanks school bus drivers some of the highest paid in Alaska,” Zimmerman said. “As a result of that, we were able to hire 58 drivers for this [past] school year.”
The additional drivers bring Durham’s core up to 95 drivers, with another six due to join soon.
“We now have more drivers in the Fairbanks North Star area than we’ve ever had.”
Zimmerman said Durham still needs more drivers but called the addition “a move in the right direction.”
“We’re still seeing a recovery from Covid, and Fairbanks seems to be lagging slightly behind some other areas, but we are making progress regardless,” Zimmerman said.
At the start of the school year, Durham brought in up to 32 drivers and bus monitors from Washington state, Idaho, Texas and Oregon at a cost of $1.4 million.
Durham plans to aggressively hire school bus drivers this summer, with 12 recruiting events spread out over the next few months.
Zimmerman said Durham changed how it conducts training “to make sure our pipeline was as efficient as it could be in Fairbanks.”
Durham hired a full-time Fairbanks-based recruiter and pays for the commercial driver’s license and passenger endorsement training of new drivers.
In addition to a recruiter, Durham has five driver trainers “so there is no bottleneck in getting anyone tested or trained.”
Another option the district had considered, a “Van Plan” use of minivans to transport students, remains on hold. Durham would have hired drivers to use minivans to transport students as a supplement to the reduced bus routes.
When the plan was originally announced, the district intended to implement the “Van Plan” to serve students in a foster home situation.
Zimmerman said Durham has the buses but has pushed back training drivers.
“It didn’t gain us much ground because everyone wanted to get their [commercial driver’s license],” Zimmerman said. “We didn’t focus so much on the van drivers because we could as easily turn them into full CDL drivers who could drive a full school bus. The training was such insignificantly different that we decided to make them full on bus drivers.”
Zimmerman added Durham will explore options of training a van driver who might not be able to obtain a CDL or isn’t interested in driving a bus.
“We are willing to put the drivers wherever the district wants to prioritize them,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said safety continues to be a core concept for Durham.
“We transport the most precious cargo in the world, we want to make sure they get to and from school safely,” Zimmerman said.
Durham’s safety program, Drive Cam, kicks into gear whenever a qualifying “triggering event” occurs.
All qualifying incidents are flagged and automatically sent to a region manager for review.
“I personally review those on a daily basis, the local team reviews them on a daily basis,” Zimmerman said.
Driver behaviors are identified by automated programs and local management to provide additional coaching, whether verbal, behind the wheel evaluations or suspension pending retraining.
“As a result of these efforts, we have had some pretty huge safety successes year over year,” Zimmerman said.
Board member Tim Doran asked whether Durham has been in conversation with Kinross Alaska about its planned gold ore haul plan.
Kinross contractor Black Gold Transport will begin hauling ore mined at the Manh Choh gold mine near Tetlin to Fort Knox starting the second half of 2024.
The plan has generated a large amount of concern among community members, who argue the plan is unsafe.
“The concern is that we have 192 bus stops that will be impacted,” Doran said. “We will have trucks coming potentially every seven minutes.”
Zimmerman said Durham hasn’t held any discussions with Kinross “but there has been mention of it with our local transportation team.”
Zimmerman said Durham has kept on top of preventative maintenance for its bus fleet, and ensured that 94% of the fleet is ready to go.
Board member Tim Doran asked about the upcoming school year’s expectations.
“We are hoping to maintain or increase our number moving forward, but it’s difficult to say,” Zimmerman said.
Zimmerman said a few factors determine the district’s status for next year, including attrition rate.
Drivers, he said, have until July 15 to indicate whether they will return as stipulated by their union contract.
“One of the ideas over the summer is trying to see who is coming back or who is leaving,” Zimmerman said. He added there is an overlap with the tourism industry, where drivers “may not come back the first month [of the school year].”
“I do anticipate we can continue with the route count we have,” Zimmerman said. “It does seem like once the tourism season ends … we get a huge rush right after that.”