School bus line
Durham School Services image

Fairbanks North Star Borough School District student transportation got off to a slow start last fall when Durham School Services, the bus contractor, was able to provide service for 65 stops instead of the 115 the district hoped to begin with.

Since then, Durham has taken several steps to fill vacancies in its pool of drivers so the district could add stops back to its list of routes, William Zimmerman, Durham’s Northwest regional director, said during a school board meeting last week.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.