Voting day

The regular primary election is on Aug. 16, and candidates for governor are raising funds to staff their campaigns, buy ads and get out the vote.

 News-Miner file photo

Gov. Mike Dunleavy leads the race for campaign donations with less than a month to go before the Alaska primary. But former Gov. Bill Walker and former state lawmaker Les Gara are pulling in close behind in dollars raised, according to newly released state finance reports.

While Dunleavy, a Republican, and Walker, an independent, both drew six-figure support from some wealthy backers, Gara’s campaign had more donations from Alaska voters than the other two candidates.

