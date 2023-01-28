Gov. Dunleavy

Gov. Mike Dunleavy gives his State of the State speech Monday night, Jan. 23, 2023, before the Alaska Legislature in Juneau.

Alaska’s 33rd Legislature gaveled in Jan. 17, with a Senate coalition majority and an unorganized House. Both chambers, now organized, have started tearing into prefiled bills, conducting high-level budget reviews and looking toward shaping state policy one way or another.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy provided policy snapshots during Monday’s State of the State address before both chambers, calling for lawmakers to help shape Alaska’s narrative for the next 50 years. Dunleavy reiterated that call to lawmakers Friday during a sit-down interview with News-Miner editorial staff.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.