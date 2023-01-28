Alaska’s 33rd Legislature gaveled in Jan. 17, with a Senate coalition majority and an unorganized House. Both chambers, now organized, have started tearing into prefiled bills, conducting high-level budget reviews and looking toward shaping state policy one way or another.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy provided policy snapshots during Monday’s State of the State address before both chambers, calling for lawmakers to help shape Alaska’s narrative for the next 50 years. Dunleavy reiterated that call to lawmakers Friday during a sit-down interview with News-Miner editorial staff.
“There’s a lot riding on this legislative session this year in terms of people,” Dunleavy said. “I want solutions instead of fighting, and that’s the feeling I get.”
Dunleavy’s goals for his second term include a focus on people, families and pushing Alaska to be at the front of the pack on several issues, from energy production and Arctic advancements, to the future of northern food production and growing the state’s economy.
“They’re in a position to be able to do that if they can really stay focused,” Dunleavy said. “Stay focused on good outcomes for people and let things roll off their back if they feel somebody’s slight at them, or some blog or newspaper said something about them.”
Read the complete Q&A with Gov. Dunleavy in Sunday’s Daily News-Miner.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.