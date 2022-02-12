Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced a package of crime bills Friday that take aim at sexual assault, domestic violence and sex trafficking in Alaska.
“These are long-standing issues affecting our most vulnerable populations,” Dunleavy said at a press conference in Juneau, where he was joined by law enforcement officials and survivors of sexual crimes.
“This is the stain on Alaska and what we will be working on for the next couple of years,” Dunleavy said. “We must get the violent offenders off the streets.”
Laws the governor is introducing would strengthen criminal penalties, give prosecutors additional tools and enhance victims’ rights, Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said.
“While crime rates are declining across the board in Alaska, bucking the national trend in some categories, we still have a lot of work to do as a state to protect our helpless,” Cockrell said.
The 2020 Alaska crime report showed that while violent crimes dropped year over year, sexual assaults increased from 151.2 to 154.8 per 100,000 people. Actual figures may be higher as many victims of rape and sexual assault do not report the crimes, according to victim advocates.
A 2020 University of Alaska survey found that 48 out of 100 Alaska women experienced intimate partner violence; that 41 out of 100 Alaska women experienced sexual violence; and 58 out of 100 Alaska women experienced either of these types of violence over the course of their lifetime.
Governor plans three separate crime bills
The governor plans to introduce three separate crime bills this session that address sex offenses, sex trafficking and victim protections. The new laws in part would:
• Notify victims when registered sexual offenders seek to legally change their names. This would alert victims so they would be able to continue to know the whereabouts of registered sexual offenders on a national database called VINE.
• Require that prosecutors receive 48 hours’ notice of bail hearings for suspects charged with sex crimes. Judges would have to issue written findings on bail and release conditions to explain how modifications continue to protect public safety and the community.
• Remove prostitution convictions when people demonstrate they were victims of sexual trafficking at the time of their conviction. “These long-overdue updates to Alaska’s criminal statutes will help survivors of sex trafficking expunge the criminal records that have punished the victim and held them back from getting good jobs, a home, or from simply moving on,” said Staci Yates, director of human trafficking recovery services at My House.
• Align sex offender registration laws with federal rules, adding disclosure requirements for passports and travel plans, citizenship status and Social Security numbers.
• Revoke teaching certificates for convictions of possession and/or distribution of child pornography. Teachers currently lose their licenses forever when convicted of sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor, but the law is silent on child pornography convictions, Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore said.
The reforms also make several technical changes to existing laws. Dunleavy’s legislation would make reforms and updates in the following areas: sex trafficking, victim protections and sexual offenses.
Sex trafficking would be classified as a crime against a person, instead of as a “crime against public order,” Skidmore said.
A new law would target “patrons” of prostitution who would face Class B or Class C felony charges with a five- to 10-year prison sentence and fines of $50,000 to $100,000. Soliciting prostitution now is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
Laws that enhance victim protections would be strengthened and reformed. Defendants would have to give prosecutors 48 hours’ notice of a request to modify their bail or conditions for release. Violators of release conditions would get more jail time for each conviction.
Laws involving sexual offenses also would be reformed. Sexual contact without a person’s consent would elevate to a Class C felony (when there is no force or threat of force). Anyone convicted twice would have to register as a sex offender.