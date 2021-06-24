Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduced a budget bill on the first day that the Alaska Legislature returned to special session.
“My administration submitted a budget proposal today that combines elements that have passed either the House, the Senate, or both bodies. Without budgetary gimmicks and complex workarounds, I have every faith the Legislature can accomplish their task in the next week,” Dunleavy said Wednesday.
The proposed budget would pay out a Permanent Fund dividend of $2,350. The budget bill includes the governor’s proposal for a 50-50 split between Permanent Fund revenues for the dividend and government services.
Lawmakers are working in a second special session to pass an operable spending plan to avoid a government shutdown on July 1, when the new fiscal year starts.
Leaders said they focused Wednesday on overcoming hurdles on the budget bill that already passed.
The budget that the Legislature sent to the governor did not include a start date, a procedural vote that failed in the House. Dunleavy rejected that budget bill as “defective” and refused to sign it as incomplete.
It also did not fund special reserve accounts in the new fiscal year that pay for college scholarships for Alaska high school students and a power subsidy program for rural Alaska.
