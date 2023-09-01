Alaska will launch a lumber grading program in an effort to reduce the cost of development in the state following Gov. Mike Dunleavy signature on Senate Bill 87 Wednesday in Big Lake.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jesse Bjorkman (R-Nikiski), will allow training for existing sawmill operators to become certified to grade and sell specific types of lumber used in residential construction. The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the training program, with about $221,000 in funding, according to an Alaska Department of Natural Resources fiscal note.
“The timber industry is an integral part of Alaska’s history,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “This lumber grading program will help shape the timber industry for Alaskan small businesses to allow them to thrive now and in the future.”
Alaska developers rely on lumber from the Lower 48 and Canada for residential construction because of a lack of training or programs to certify in-state. As such, building costs skyrocket.According to Dunleavy’s office, a lumber grading agency membership can be cost prohibitive. Many Alaska sawmills “do not produce enough lumber to justify the cost of membership in a lumber grading agency accredited by the American Lumber Standards Committee.”
Bjorkman’s bill had bipartisan support in the Legislature and from environmental agencies such as the Nature Conservancy and the Alaska Cold Climate Housing Research Center.
John Boyle, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, called the new law essential to “creating jobs, lowering construction costs, and solving supply chain issues.”
A certification will authorize individuals to grade the lumber they mill for residential construction use. The law also requires sawmills to inform buyers about the lumber’s character designations, allows a home inspector to approve or reject the lumber’s use in construction or place restrictions on its use for development.
Bjorkman praised the signing of his bill.
“Local lumber grading in Alaska will create economic opportunities for small businesses, provide an opportunity for Alaskans to purchase local products, and perhaps offer building materials at a lower cost than dimensional lumber from the Lower 48,” Bjorkman said in a prepared statement. “It will also encourage higher value-added use of materials harvested from forest thinning and hazardous fuels reduction projects that would otherwise be piled and burned.”
Bjorkman added that the new law “can serve as a catalyst to help grow Alaska’s timber sector by lowering the barrier of entry for new sawmills.”
