Alaska will launch a lumber grading program in an effort to reduce the cost of development in the state following Gov. Mike Dunleavy signature on Senate Bill 87 Wednesday in Big Lake.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jesse Bjorkman (R-Nikiski), will allow training for existing sawmill operators to become certified to grade and sell specific types of lumber used in residential construction. The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the training program, with about $221,000 in funding, according to an Alaska Department of Natural Resources fiscal note.

